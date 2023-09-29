MindBridge Analytics
80 Aberdeen St., Suite #400
Ottawa, ON K1S 5R5
2022 REVENUE
$10M - $25M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
294%
NUMBER of Employees
122
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
MindBridge Analytics is a global leader in financial risk discovery and anomaly detection that helps financial professionals access better ways of identifying, surfacing and analyzing risk across broad financial datasets.
MindBridge’s solution combines audit and finance expertise with data science and AI ingenuity to support professional judgment and serve the human need for financial and operational transparency. MindBridge’s products include risk and anomaly detection for various ledger-based datasets that includes general ledger, vendor payment, vendor invoice, revenue, payroll and charge card risk analytics, amongst others. MindBridge’s AI-based patented platform uses a unique set of risk detection and exposure techniques to reduce uncertainty by providing key insights into their data, delivering confidence and trust in financial reporting. As the volume and variety of financial data grows, MindBridge is the only solution that can scale to hundreds of millions of transactions with greater analytics performance and responsiveness, turning vast amounts of data into useful, explainable information for quicker decision making.
Leading the industry with the most advanced analytics for identifying anomalies, MindBridge calculates risk scores on 100 per cent of the entries in the data set. MindBridge uses a combination of business rules, statistical models and machine learning, creating an ensemble AI to automatically score risks across all transactions. Results are displayed in an intuitive user interface dashboard. With a complete view into their data, business professionals are empowered with the confidence to make better, more informed decisions while establishing a stronger defense against risk.
Founded in Ottawa in 2015, MindBridge serves audit and advisory firms, and companies across multiple industries around the world, while delivering innovations to enable strategic and secure digital transformation.
MindBridge is recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, and by Forbes as a Top 50 AI Firm to Watch for its contribution to transforming accounting and financial professionals’ ability to analyze data. MindBridge’s technology is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, ISO 27001 certified and has been accredited by Holistic AI, a world-leading expert in best practices and standards for AI systems to ensure MindBridge technology performs in a safe, legal and ethical manner.
Advertising feature provided by MindBridge Analytics. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.