Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.
400-190 Attwell Drive,
Toronto, ON M9W 6H8
2022 REVENUE
$250M - $500M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
176%
NUMBER of Employees
3,693
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
4
Starting with one pharmacy in 2016 and growing to 291 locations in 2023, Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. is Canada’s largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies.
United by its patient-first focus and its role as an essential and trusted health care hub, Neighbourly strives to provide accessible health care in the communities it serves, including underserved and remote communities, across Canada. Since its founding, Neighbourly has expanded its national footprint from coast to coast, growing the company’s reputation as a leader in Canadian community pharmacy.
Neighbourly’s business model is simple: It acquires independent pharmacies across Canada and adds them to its existing network of pharmacies. Ideal locations are in smaller markets or medical facilities and have a defined focus on health care delivery. They generate the majority of their revenue from prescription medications and clinical services and share Neighbourly’s values of placing patients first. As a result, these pharmacies often act as a centre of care within the communities they serve.
A commitment to closing on agreed-upon deal terms, accommodating vendors’ needs and protecting their pharmacies’ legacies has allowed Neighbourly to develop an industry-wide reputation as the acquirer of choice. The seamless and fast integration of independent pharmacies, combined with Neighbourly’s carefully targeted acquisition approach, has been a cornerstone of its success.
Once Neighbourly acquires and integrates a pharmacy, it strives to infuse a “best of both” operating mindset, preserving what makes each pharmacy unique and connected to their community, while introducing proven best practices from Neighbourly to help each pharmacy grow and thrive to its full potential.
Neighbourly’s revenues and profitability have grown more than 10-fold since 2016, and the company is excited to continue its growth trajectory thanks to its robust acquisition pipeline and focus on operational excellence across its network of pharmacies.
Neighbourly’s growth would not be possible without the collective leadership and dedication of its management and pharmacy teams. These teams are made up of experts with extensive experience in retail pharmacy operations, mergers and acquisitions, finance and consumer retail. Neighbourly’s expertise and understanding of community pharmacy needs has allowed it to pursue its vision of becoming Canada’s community pharmacy leader.
Advertising feature provided by Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.