PolicyAdvisor.com
30 Wellington St. W., 5th Floor,
Toronto, ON M5L 1E2
2022 REVENUE
$2M - $5M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
1,280%
NUMBER of Employees
40
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
PolicyAdvisor.com is an innovative Canadian online insurance broker that leverages modern technology, intuitive design and real-world expertise to usher the archaic life insurance industry to the digital age, making insurance buying simple, straightforward and stress-free for consumers.
A modern solution to age-old complexities
Tech-savvy, mobile-first Canadian consumers have grown used to the convenience of online services for most of their needs. However, the innovators behind PolicyAdvisor.com realized the life insurance industry lagged behind, stuck in a slow, paper-based process that required in-person visits and ultimately hindered Canadians from making important insurance decisions. With this in mind, the company’s founders set about designing a practical digital solution.
Launched in 2019, PolicyAdvisor.com combines a tech-first, algorithmic approach to parsing Canada’s wide spectrum of complex insurance product information, with an independent and transparent approach to insurance advice and policy selection. This combination of technology innovation and real-world curation ensures PolicyAdvisor.com achieves its mission: making insurance more accessible, faster and cheaper for Canadians.
The company began with life insurance and, over time, expanded its offerings to include critical illness insurance, disability insurance, mortgage insurance, travel insurance and health insurance, among others. The platform’s expansion reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to helping as many Canadians as possible find peace of mind through reliable, affordable and accessible insurance.
Simplifying insurance shopping
PolicyAdvisor.com’s innovative, fully-digital strategy ensures Canadians can shop for insurance, compare plans and get quotes within seconds, wherever they have access to their computer, phone, or tablet. The company has seamless access to over 30 of the largest Canadian insurance company products and quoting information. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms, PolicyAdvisor.com presents users with the lowest rates for various insurance products, making it easier for Canadians to assess their best coverage options within their budget.
Its easy-to-use interface has been developed based on discussions with hundreds of insurance customers, financial advisors, insurance companies and other market participants. The company supplements its technology-first model with real-world advice from experienced licensed brokers working behind the scenes, who clients can request to speak to online, on the phone, or through video.
The future of insurance is digital
For the past four years and counting, PolicyAdvisor.com has been transforming the way Canadians buy financial protection and disrupting a massive global industry by making insurance simpler, transparent and more human.
Recognized as the fastest-growing Canadian digital life insurance marketplace, it has outperformed traditional brokers and arranged over $5-billion in insurance coverage for Canadian consumers. With its sights set on expanding to more provinces, growing the team and offering an ever-widening array of insurance options, PolicyAdvisor.com is poised to continue its transformative journey.
In a world where insurance complexities once deterred consumers, PolicyAdvisor.com has made insurance buying simple, quick and fully online, creating a brighter and more secure future for all Canadians.
Advertising feature provided by PolicyAdvisor.com. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.