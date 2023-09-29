Propel Holdings
69 Yonge Street,
Toronto, ON M5E 1K3
2022 REVENUE
$250M - $500M USD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
234%
NUMBER of Employees
420
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Propel Holdings facilitates access to credit for consumers otherwise underserved by traditional financial institutions in Canada and the United States. Propel’s operating brands – Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey – bring the best of finance, technology and talent together in an AI-driven platform that evaluates consumers in a far more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores. This allows the company to provide credit access to more consumers who would otherwise be locked out. Propel’s revolutionary fintech platform has already helped more than one million customers access over $1-billion dollars in credit.
With headquarters in Toronto, Propel attracts the brightest talent with more than 425 team members working across finance, risk, product, technology and customer service, among others. The team is dedicated to replacing the financial stigma consumers face with solutions. The team is still led by Propel’s four original co-founders – Clive Kinross, Sheldon Saidakovksy, Noah Buchman and Jonathan Goler – who have led the company from a small startup to a publicly traded success story. Propel also attracts the strongest partners who use its platform to build more opportunities for consumers through inclusive lending products.
Propel’s model creates success. Propel is a highly profitable, high-growth fintech, with three-year revenue growth of 234 per cent and net income compound annual growth rate of 96 per cent. Its profitability is a result of its AI-driven platform, which broadens access to credit to consumers, while ensuring sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Committed to success for investors, Propel has been paying a growing dividend since even before its IPO in 2021.
Propel is here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. And while the company has taken significant steps, there remains an enormous opportunity to bring solutions to more consumers. Propel’s journey to becoming a global industry leader has only just begun.
