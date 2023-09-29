Q30 Design Inc.
2022 REVENUE
$2M - $5M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
135%
NUMBER of Employees
13
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Doing good work for good clients is a pretty good business model. That is borne out by the success Q30 Design has enjoyed over the past three decades. Founded in the early 90s, Q30 Design has evolved to become a fully independent, multidisciplinary design firm specializing in brand, investor relations and digital design for a wide variety of Canadian organizations.
The firm focuses on the needs of target audiences and users, regardless of what the communication vehicle is. This human-centred approach ensures that whatever Q30 Design is communicating resonates and is accessible to the people that matter most – its clients’ customers and stakeholders. It’s a simple approach that, quite simply, works.
Q30 Design has the good fortune to have client and employee relationships that have lasted decades. Why does everyone stick around so long? Real collaboration, the honest pursuit of exceptional design, and a deep sense of empathy for everyone involved in the design process makes for a compelling experience.
Q30′s work ranges from new brand creation to evolving and extending an existing brand to stand out in a crowded sector. Investor relations can involve a single annual report, or an entire suite of investor communications including quarterly reports, integrated reporting websites and ESG reports to help clients accelerate their business. The team’s favourite type of digital work involves complex requirements with multiple target audiences, heaps of content and challenging communications objectives, but they also enjoy the simple elegance of a well-designed interactive site that takes a user directly to the information they need.
Q30 Design has earned a well-deserved spot on the 2023 Report on Business magazine’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company’s incredible growth is a testament to its work and, ultimately, its dedication to exceptional collaborative working relationships.
