Salt XC
249 Dufferin Street,
Toronto, ON, M6K 1Z5
2022 REVENUE
$50M - $75M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
20,315%
NUMBER of Employees
220
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Salt XC is a full-service marketing and commerce agency, with a distinct specialty in developing proprietary technological solutions aimed at alleviating clients’ marketing challenges while enhancing performance.
Established in 2019 by a team of entrepreneurs set on revolutionizing the global marketing services sector, Salt XC pioneered the unique Experiential Commerce model, which is designed to shape unparalleled consumer experiences, captivate attention and drive action. The agency’s ambition is to help “earn the world’s attention” for its incredible clients, which include Kraft Heinz, AB Inbev, RBC, Coca-Cola, Microsoft Xbox, Toyota/Lexus, Adidas, Pointsbet, Bell, and many others.
Through Salt XC’s distinctive framework, the company has embraced an integrated approach that effectively bridges the divide between online and offline experiences for its clients’ consumers. This is achieved through digital performance, connections and memorable moments that result in valuable brand transactions. Salt XC’s extensive service offering encompasses creative, strategy, design, media, content production, social media, creator, omni/shopper strategies, experiential marketing, B2B events, sponsorships, digital development and performance optimization.
Based in Toronto, Salt XC has undergone remarkable growth in the past three years. By the start of 2020, it operated with 15 employees. Unlike numerous agencies that had to cut back and lay off staff during the pandemic, Salt XC defied the odds. It not only established 200 new positions but also cultivated a distinctive culture that values hard work and mutual respect. Presently, its workforce exceeds 225 individuals spanning Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, and Brisbane, Australia. Recently, Salt XC was awarded No. 1 digital specialty agency in Canada, ranking fifth in North America and thirteenth worldwide by WARC (World Advertising Research Center).
Exploring new markets and opportunities in the U.S. and Australia has helped Salt XC establish a global presence and offer its services internationally. By broadening its client base and bringing in new clients from emerging fields, Salt XC has increased its sources of income and gained valuable expertise across different industries. This adaptability keeps the agency up to date with industry trends and allows it to meet the changing needs of its 20+ clients.
Salt XC today is designed for tomorrow’s marketing and commerce solutions. It excels in creative excellence, strategic connections and integrated media solutions. Salt XC’s everyday approach revolves around speed and agility, and being culturally relevant and performance-focused, backed by cost-effective production.
Through Salt XC’s talented team and commitment to its values, the agency is honoured to earn the respect of the marketing industry and the world. Salt XC is a community of top talent who embody the spirit of “salt of the earth” – passionate and understanding people who value humility and hard work.
