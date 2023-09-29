Skyline Group of Companies
5 Douglas Street, Suite 301
Guelph, ON N1H 2S8
2022 REVENUE
$100M - $250M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
82%
NUMBER of Employees
1,062
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
3
Skyline Group of Companies is a fully integrated asset acquisition, management, development and investment entity. Skyline comprises multiple funds and businesses that span the apartment, industrial and retail real estate industries, as well as the clean energy industry. Skyline purchases, develops and fully manages real estate and clean energy assets across Canada. These assets are grouped into five fund portfolios, each offered as a unique private alternative investment product: Skyline Apartment REIT, Skyline Industrial REIT, Skyline Retail REIT, Skyline Clean Energy Fund, and SkyDev investment opportunities.
Skyline began in 1991 with brothers Jason and Martin Castellan, and their friend R. Jason Ashdown, buying and managing student rental houses, then apartment properties. In 1999, Skyline became fully incorporated and eventually adopted a REIT investment structure for its apartment portfolio, later adding the other funds. Skyline now manages approximately $8.2- billion[1] in assets across five funds and, as of June 30, 2023, it serves an investor base of 5,800, with $3.78-billion in wealth under administration.
Despite the disruptive market conditions over the past year, Skyline has continued to thrive, as it has done throughout various market conditions since its inception. The company has continued its growth trajectory, recently introducing Class F units for four of Skyline’s private alternative funds (Skyline Apartment REIT, Skyline Industrial REIT, Skyline Retail REIT and Skyline Clean Energy Fund), each available for purchase through Fundserv. This presents an opportunity for Skyline to access a wider pool of capital and enables it to capitalize on further accretive opportunities as each fund continues to grow in scale.
Skyline’s comprehensive asset acquisition strategies have equated to historically stable returns for investors. The company keeps most of its asset acquisitions, management, development and investment services in-house to remain agile in a changing economic landscape. This business model allows all interests across Skyline to be aligned so it can consistently deliver exceptional service and fund performance to maximize investor value.
Skyline’s funds continue to find opportunities in markets across Canada, further building its respective REIT and clean energy portfolios. With rental housing in strong demand, Skyline Apartment REIT is delivering new rental developments in communities where they are needed. Skyline Industrial REIT is addressing the lack of warehousing, distribution and logistics supply in the industrial sector by focusing on developing these properties in major markets. While much of the retail sector has struggled, Skyline Retail REIT has continued its focus on buying and expanding grocery and pharmacy-anchored plazas in secondary and tertiary markets. Further, on the clean energy side, Skyline Clean Energy Fund is helping Canada reach its climate goals and transition to renewable energy through its investment in solar and biogas.
Skyline’s success can be partially credited to its level of care in ensuring each of its funds is optimized to weather future market conditions, produce income and create value for investors. The company also knows that its exceptional team and trusted, long-standing relationships with customers is what allows Skyline to navigate smoothly through challenging market conditions.
[1] As at March 31, 2023.
Advertising feature provided by Skyline Group of Companies. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.