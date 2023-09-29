UniUni
100-10851 Shellbridge Way,
Richmond, BC, V6X2W8
2022 REVENUE
$50M - $75M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
12854%
NUMBER of Employees
800
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
In the span of just four years, UniUni has transformed from a Vancouver startup to a cross-Canada powerhouse in the last-mile logistics industry.
In 2019, parcel delivery was overdue for a radical transformation. Rising e-commerce, ubiquitous smartphones and crowd-sourced models pointed to a solution, but the road to success took determination – and one particular driver’s awareness.
UniUni co-founders Peter Lu and Kevin Wang began their incredible journey to 13,000-per-cent revenue growth by first joining the hyper-competitive Vancouver food delivery market. They believed the solution was to use technology.
“In those early days, with a team of five, we each did a lot of driving ourselves, in addition to charting a new course, bending technology to the challenge of fast, reliable delivery using an asset-light model,” recalls Mr. Lu, now UniUni CEO. “Being on the road helped us to always keep both customers and delivery drivers in mind and put us on a path of continuous innovation.”
An example of this attention to doing things better is how UniUni’s driver app uses route-optimization algorithms to ensure 70 per cent of a driver’s stops are on their right-hand side. This saves time, reduces fuel consumption and avoids the hazards of crossing roadways.
But as they worked under the hood, it was a visiting logistics executive that helped truly turbocharge the business. He spotted a UniUni branded vehicle, and connected Mr. Lu and Mr. Wang with international e-commerce giants, looking for alternatives to traditional delivery options.
“The dominant delivery companies had a lot of extra costs, capacity issues and less flexibility,” explains Mr. Wang, now UniUni general manager. “With UniUni’s independent contractor drivers repurposing their own vehicles for work, there’s no need to maintain costly fleets. Perfect scaling with demand is possible, ensuring full vehicles and reduced mileage while increasing speed and efficiency.”
UniUni was rapidly expanding its network across Canada when the pandemic hit – accelerating e-commerce home delivery. Attaining ISO 9001 and Canada Border Services Agency’s Partners in Protection certifications helps sustain long-term stability. Innovation continues with state-of-the-art robotic sorting systems planned to increase sorting speeds, improve accuracy, and provide around-the-clock capabilities and efficiency.
Now in over 180 cities in nine provinces, UniUni has embarked on a massive expansion in the United States. Los Angeles was chosen first for its challenging and dynamic last-mile logistics market. Hubs are now also fully operational in New York City, Dallas, Miami and Chicago, with an ambitious roadmap to add dozens more cities in the coming year.
Powered by its commitment to continuous innovation and investment in proprietary technology and customer service, the road ahead looks bright for UniUni, and for e-commerce companies seeking a better route to affordable last-mile delivery.
Advertising feature provided by UniUni. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.