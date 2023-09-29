VersaPile Inc.
Box 849, Ile Des Chenes,
MB R0A 0T0
2022 REVENUE
$5M - $10M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
116%
NUMBER of Employees
21
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Starting VersaPile in 2011 was more about scratching an entrepreneurial itch than it was about a logical progression. In fact, Stan Higgins had never pulled a trailer or sat in an excavator prior to founding his helical pile (a foundation system) business.
“In year one, I would be Googling terms like “grade beam” while on the phone with prospective clients. Today, I might deliver a lunch-and-learn to a room of engineers,” says Mr. Higgins. “At first, we installed helical piles for decks and today we support Canada’s most vital infrastructure for clients like Manitoba Hydro, HydroOne, Enbridge, Shell, Bell, Rogers, PCL and others.”
VersaPile has indeed come a long way, having the qualifications, equipment and track record to complete nearly any project where high-capacity helical piles are needed.
The company has become one of the foremost experts on helical piles, a seemingly narrow area of focus, yet it is innovating and learning every day. A current focus is comparing the carbon footprint of helical pile foundations versus traditional concrete pile foundations; the company is seeing a consistent reduction of 90 per cent or more with helical piles.
Another exciting innovation is the combination of helical piles and geothermal so that structures can be heated and cooled by the piles that support it. “This means you can greatly lower the carbon footprint related to operating a building over its entire life, geothermal becomes more affordable and you no longer need to occupy valuable yard space outside of the building’s footprint to accommodate geothermal beds,” says Mr. Higgins.
Mr. Higgins, a proud citizen of the Red River Metis, had more than a decade of experience working with Indigenous Peoples across Canada prior to starting VersaPile. A key motivator for starting VersaPile was to offer Indigenous communities better foundations for homes and community infrastructure but in a way that also fosters local training, employment and economic growth.
VersaPile’s First Foundations Collaboration has helped equip, train and support Indigenous communities to install thousands of helical piles to better support hundreds of First Nations homes. “The next evolution of the First Foundations Collaboration is to develop meaningful 100 per cent Indigenous partnerships to offer high-capacity helical piles for major projects,” Mr. Higgins says.
In 2021, VersaPile’s leadership team made a decision to focus entirely on high-capacity helical piles with one exception: They would continue to offer the First Foundations Collaboration. This decision to focus on the growing demand for high-capacity helical piles has helped VersaPile achieve a much faster growth trajectory.
“In October 2023, VersaPile will go live with its southern Ontario location. We were not planning on geographic expansion until 2024 or 2025, but our clients in telecommunications and transmission and distribution are pulling us east sooner than expected,” says Mr. Higgins. “To help us do a great job of this expansion, our team has been working diligently with the BDC’s Growth Driver Program. It’s all about meeting the demand in a manner that is consistent with what we call the VersaPile Way.”
