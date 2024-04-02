There’s a lot to learn from Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers 2024 (SMEs), selected by Mediacorp Canada Inc.. In an era where change has been the most constant factor in how, when and where we work, these winning companies have shown their resilience. And while finding the right balance may still be a work in progress, we’re lucky to benefit by their example.
Why lucky? SMEs have long been the cornerstone of employment power – the little-and-medium-sized engine that accounts for an astonishing 99.8 per cent of businesses in this country, according to current statistics from the Government of Canada. With well over a million SMEs in Canada, standing out isn’t easy. Canada’s Top SMEs not only embody best practices but lead with the most innovative and progressive workplace policies and programs in their field, so let’s look at what gives a few of this year’s winners an edge.
Culture is everything
Kim Carter, vice-president of people & culture at BluEarth Renewables Inc. in Calgary, says prioritizing the importance of its “very entrepreneurial” culture has given the medium-sized company one of its competitive advantages. It starts with building in-person relationships and that takes effort.
“We do a lot to feed, nurture and care for our culture, so we have intentional times when we bring large groups or the whole company together in person,” says Carter. “We’re very strategic around when we need to do that. It’s part of our core foundation, so we’re very committed to it. For instance, we have an annual corporate retreat focused on teamwork, collaboration, connection, and building and fostering relationships. There’s a lot of face-to-face over three days – that’s key.”
With hybrid working arrangements, the company also engages in virtual communications to keep that sense of team and collaboration going, including a bi-weekly call to update everyone.
“There’s no one secret sauce,” says Carter. “It takes extra thinking outside the box and multiple activities. Right now, we’ve got a virtual race going on with people doing something active that improves their day-to-day lives. We’re all engaged in this through an app with the support of our internal communications team. Wherever you are, there are opportunities to engage and be part of a team within the broader company.”
Data is a driver
Ashley Snape, vice-president of corporate services at Vancouver-based Thrive Health says she’s always checking the pulse of employees.
“It’s not just about how the work is going, but how they’re really feeling at work,” she says. “We do that in several different ways, with a weekly pulse survey and one every month with different questions, such as, ‘What’s your top concern?’ or ‘Which of our company goals are you working toward?’ Then there’s our annual engagement survey, which is all-encompassing with questions about how they view the leadership team or view their benefits.
“Additionally, we’ve implemented a diversity inclusion survey to ask if people feel comfortable showing up at work as their true self and how we might better support people with different needs. We really try to cover all the different aspects of the employee journey.”
Agility is a power
Being small (and medium) is another real benefit in terms of agility when it comes to competition. Cory Masters, director of people operations at Black & White Zebra Industries Inc. a media tech company in Vancouver, says she’s had the opportunity to work for huge corporations so has seen both sides.
“We can move very quickly when we want to propose a change or test something,” says Masters. “We can just say, let’s try this. We iterate on things constantly – that’s always been at the core of our values. We adapt quickly and we move fast.
“Another advantage is that our channels of communication are easy to access and that’s by design. Any single individual on our team can book a call with a C-suite member whenever they want. Although we keep growing, we try to avoid those multiple layers of approval that are typically required to push things over the line.
“In our culture, we really like to encourage people to experiment – sometimes failing and learning from those mistakes – and we can do that while we’re small. When you’re big, it’s not so easy because the impact is much larger.”
Care and compassion count
An increased focus on wellness following the pandemic is another notable shift in many progressive companies. At Thrive Health, where 100 per cent of employees now work remotely, Snape says wellness is the foundation of the employee experience, contributing to everything they do. One example of that is the daily wellness check-in.
“It’s not about time checking,” says Snape. “Because we are humans, we need to be human with each other, not just working with each other. And although we work remotely, we still have a duty to ensure our employees are safe and well, especially those who may work alone. So we have this wellness bot that sends a little message every day, just so people can let us know they’re okay.”
Continuous learning engages
Besides having a caring culture, the top questions new recruits are asking these days concern career advancement and learning opportunities. Like most Top Employers, BluEarth Renewables supports lifelong learning with generous tuition subsidies, apprenticeships and formal mentoring, along with a variety of in-house and online training options. At BluEarth Renewables, Carter says they try to give people what they want when they want it.
“We subscribe all our employees to LinkedIn Learning, so they have access to a database of learning whenever they want,” says Carter. “We’re constantly looking at building skills, but it’s far more accessible and easier to co-ordinate with the virtual tools and technology we now have.
“Fundamentally, people want meaningful work – to be valued and part of an organization that allows them to grow and develop. We do our best to try and achieve that every day.”
So you want to work from a beach
Perhaps one of the most progressive and experimental elements in our post-pandemic world is being able to work from anywhere. At Black & White Zebra, Masters says all of its roles are posted with a remote option so people can choose to work wherever they want, as long as they meet the needs of their role.
“We’re always asking, where in the world is Finn?” says Masters. “Because our employee Finn has a new home every month, we never know where he is. That doesn’t matter as long as people understand that freedom comes with responsibility.
“With employees all over the world in different time zones, we don’t have set core hours,” she says. “Basically, you just need to know when it’s required to be part of your meetings with the company and your team.
If you’re getting your work done, and as long as we know when you’ll be available, that’s all we ask.”
Hopefully these Top SMEs have sparked a few ideas. Please read on for more.
METHODOLOGY
Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers 2024 by Mediacorp is an editorial competition that recognizes exceptional small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Canada. To determine eligibility, the editors adopted the SME definition used by Statistics Canada, limiting the competition to private-sector commercial organizations with under 500 employees. Non-profit organizations are not eligible.
Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition, Canada’s Top 100 Employers: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.
Mediacorp’s editors compare employers to other organizations in their field to determine which ones offer the best workplaces and forward-thinking human resource policies. Whether an employer has positive employment growth is also a factor in determining the winners. As well, the unique initiatives of each employer are taken into account.
While the selection process to choose the winners continually evolves to include new questions that reflect changes in the workplace, the underlying methodology has not significantly changed since the project began in 2000. The competition is and remains a catalogue of best practices.
More detailed reasons for selection, explaining why each of the winners was chosen, are published on the competition’s website, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers
Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers: 2024 Winners
The following organizations have been chosen as Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2024 (employee count refers to full-time staff):
Absorb Software Inc., Calgary. Learning management systems; 298 employees. Supports employee well-being with generous coverage for mental health care, up to $2,500 per year.
Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc., Vancouver. Biotechnology research; 54 employees. Offers RSP contributions and lets everyone share in the company’s successes through a year-end bonus program.
Alida Inc., Vancouver. Software; 258 employees. Offers an “empowered vacation” program that offers no set limits and lets employees plan their time off to match their individual and work needs.
AME Group, Victoria. Engineering services; 167 employees. Increased its employee count by over 16 per cent last year and offers referral bonuses to employees who make successful recommendations.
Andgo Systems, Saskatoon. Software; 58 employees. Starts new employees with four weeks of paid vacation and helps employees balance their day-to-day with flexible work options.
Aspect Structural Engineers Canada Ltd., Vancouver. Engineering services; 39 employees. Offers an annual fitness allowance of $600 that can be used as however employees see fit, from gym memberships to ski passes.
Auvik Networks Inc., Waterloo, Ont. Computer software; 275 employees. Supports its new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments, to 75 per cent of salary for 17 weeks.
Bandzoogle, Ottawa. Music publishing platforms; 41 employees. Encourages employees to get involved in their communities with two paid volunteer days every year.
BCV Asset Management Inc., Winnipeg. Investment management services; 58 employees. Lets employees enjoy more of the summer with noon hour office closures every Friday between the Canada Day and Labour Day weekends.
Belliveau Veinotte Inc., Bridgewater, N.S. Accounting; 57 employees. Encourages employees to help recruit new talent with generous employee referral bonuses, up to $2,500 depending on the position.
Binary Stream Software Inc., Burnaby, B.C. Computer software; 94 employees. Helps employees plan ahead with retirement planning assistance services and matching RSP contributions.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., Calgary. Natural gas production; 213 employees. Employees have the opportunity to share in the company’s successes through a share purchase plan.
Black & White Zebra Industries Inc., Vancouver. Public relations firms; 29 employees. Supports ongoing employee development through in-house training opportunities along with tuition subsidies for job-related courses.
BluEarth Renewables Inc., Calgary. Renewable power generation; 118 employees. Introduced a new ROAM remote work program that lets eligible employees apply to work for up to eight weeks from almost anywhere.
Bluedrop ISM Ltd., St. John’s. Software; 53 employees. Encourages employees to act as recruiters for the firm with new employee referral bonuses, from $500 to $2,500 varying by position.
Boughton Law Corporation, Vancouver. Law firms; 128 employees. Supports all new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments to 100 per cent of salary for 17 weeks.
Broadsign Canada Company, Montréal. Computer systems design services; 179 employees. Helps employees save for the future with matching RSP contributions and a year-end bonus program that is open to all employees.
C3 Solutions Inc., Montréal. Computer software; 51 employees. Encourages ongoing employee development through paid internships, apprenticeships, formal mentoring and leadership development programs.
Cardinal Capital Management Inc., Winnipeg. Investment management services; 82 employees. Encourages employees to keep fit with a generous fitness club subsidy as part of the health benefits plan.
CBCL Limited, Halifax. Engineering services; 411 employees. Expanded its full-time employee count by eight per cent and encourages employees to help recruit new employees with generous referral bonuses.
Century Group Lands Corp., New Westminster, B.C. Real estate development and management; 80 employees. Supports its new moms with maternity leave top-up payments to 100 per cent of salary for up to 15 weeks.
C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. / CFCA, Collingwood, Ont. Engineering consulting services; 304 employees. Lets employees share in the company’s successes through profit-sharing and year-end bonus programs.
CHES Special Risk Inc., Toronto. Specialized insurance services; 64 employees. Offers new parents the option to extend their parental leave into an unpaid leave of absence along with phased-in work options when they’re ready to return.
Christie Innomed Inc., Saint-Eustache, Que. Medical imaging products; 194 employees. Offers employees generous dedicated mental health practitioner coverage as part of the health benefits plan, to $1,000 annually.
CoLab Software Inc., St. John’s. Software; 77 employees. Cultivates an ownership culture through a share purchase plan, available to all employees.
Computer Room Services Corporation / CRSC, Ajax, Ont. Construction management; 354 employees. Encourages employees to keep fit with subsidized access to a fully equipped onsite fitness centre that offers spin and yoga classes.
CPCS Transcom Limited, Ottawa. Transportation consulting services; 87 employees. Supports all new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments to 70 per cent of salary for 15 weeks.
Croesus Finansoft Inc., Laval, Que. Financial management software and services; 198 employees. Matches charitable donations made by employees in-kind, to a maximum of $1,500 annually.
Crombie REIT, New Glasgow, N.S. Property management and development; 274 employees. Supports in-house employee development through formal mentoring and leadership development initiatives.
Crowe BGK LLP, Westmount, Que. Accounting; 212 employees. Supports ongoing professional development with tuition support and a paid educational leave option, up to four weeks.
Crown Property Management Inc., Toronto. Property management; 169 employees. Helps new mothers-to-be through a generous fertility treatment benefit if needed, to $18,000 per employee.
Dash Hudson Inc., Halifax. Software; 186 employees. Offers generous new employee referral bonuses when employees successfully help recruit a new candidate, from $500 to $5,000 depending on the position.
Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc., Toronto. Architecture; 279 employees. Helps employees balance their day-to-day responsibilities with flexible hours, hybrid work, shortened and compressed work week options.
Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc., Vancouver. Investment management services; 36 employees. Offers matching RSP contributions to help employees save for the future and phased-in work options for employees nearing retirement.
Drake Hotel Properties (DHP) Inc., Toronto. Hotel and restaurants; 55 employees. Offers unique perks for hourly and salaried employees, from monthly food allowances and menu discounts to free overnight stays.
Duncan Craig LLP, Edmonton. Law firms; 94 employees. Supports continuous employee development with tuition subsidies for courses related and not directly related to their current position.
Durward Jones Barkwell & Company LLP, St Catharines, Ont. Accounting; 139 employees. Supports all new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments to 75 per cent of salary for 17 weeks.
Eclipsys Solutions Inc., Ottawa. Information technology services; 48 employees. Recently updated its paid vacation policy to an unlimited policy that provides greater flexibility for employees in planning their vacation time.
ExperiencePoint Inc., Toronto. Human resources consulting services; 54 employees. Health benefits plan features a flexible wellness spending account that lets employees transfer unused amounts into their savings.
Fengate Capital Management, Toronto. Investment management services; 211 employees. Encourages employees to reach out and connect with local charitable initiatives by offering up to three paid volunteer days annually.
First Capital REIT, Toronto. Real estate development and management; 376 employees. Encourages employees to recruit their friends with generous referral bonuses of up to $2,000 per successful hire.
Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd. / FBM, Halifax. Architectural services; 47 employees. Encourages employees to keep their skills sharp though an in-house Design Discussion lecture series along with academic tuition subsidies.
Fresche Solutions Inc., Montréal. Computer systems design services; 165 employees. The renovated head office features exposed brick walls, large wooden beams and offers a full kitchen and rooftop terrace where employees can unwind.
Fresh Prep Foods Inc., Vancouver. Food processing; 395 employees. Supports all of its new parents with generous maternity and parental leave top-up payments to 100 per cent of salary for up to 24 weeks.
Fuller Landau LLP, Toronto. Accounting; 147 employees. Reaches out to the next generation of accounting professionals through co-op placements and paid internships.
Gould Industries Ltd., Montréal. Consumer product manufacturing; 82 employees. Helps employees build long-term savings with contributions to a defined benefit or defined contribution plan, depending on employee group.
Granite REIT, Toronto. Commercial real estate investment and management; 47 employees. Encourages employees to have an impact in their local community with paid time off to volunteer, up to one day per year.
Great Little Box Company Ltd., Richmond, B.C. Corrugated and solid fibre box manufacturing; 477 employees. Provides cash incentives for employee ideas on company improvements.
Hatfield Consultants LLP, North Vancouver, B.C. Environmental consulting services; 188 employees. Helps employees earn a little more time for themselves by working one extra hour each day in order to receive every other Friday off.
Humania Assurance Inc., Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. Insurance; 207 employees. Cultivates an ownership culture through a share purchase plan, available to all employees.
Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd., Calgary. Environmental and engineering services; 80 employees. Offers a number of flexible work options for employees, including flexible hours, shortened and compressed work weeks, and hybrid work.
InvestorCOM Inc., Brantford, Ont. Computer software; 65 employees. Considers previous work experience when setting individual vacation entitlements.
ISA Cybersecurity Inc., Toronto. Computer security services; 72 employees. Provides tuition subsidies for employees interested in pursuing academic courses externally, to a maximum of $2,000 per year.
Johnston Group Inc., Winnipeg. Insurance and group benefits; 336 employees. Manages an internal well-being program called Work Life Wonderful to help sustain employee wellness.
Lakefield LLP, Saskatoon. Law firms; 37 employees. Experienced significant growth in the past year, increasing its full-time workforce in Canada by 19 per cent.
Lawrie Insurance Group Inc., Hamilton. Insurance; 125 employees. Donated an impressive 1,000 volunteer hours on company time in the past year.
Lawson Lundell LLP, Vancouver. Law firms; 410 employees. Offers a health and wellness spending account of up to $600 as part of its health benefits plan.
LBMX Inc., London, Ont. Computer software; 83 employees. Provides generous maternity and parental leave top-up for new parents, offering 100 per cent of salary for 52 weeks for mothers and up to 35 weeks for fathers and adoptive parents.
Litco Law, Calgary. Law firms; 159 employees. Supports hybrid work options and provides reimbursements for one-off home office purchases as needed.
Longboard Architectural Products Inc., Abbotsford, B.C. Architectural building materials; 164 employees. Incorporates employee feedback on charities and charitable initiatives to receive company support.
Loopio Inc., Toronto. Software; 274 employees. Hosts a number of wellness activities for employees, including monthly walking challenges, puppy yoga, an “Ask a Botanist” planting session, and painting classes.
LPI Mechanical Inc., Brampton, Ont. Commercial and industrial HVAC services; 110 employees. Encourages employees to volunteer their time with local charities, providing up to two paid volunteer days off.
Mawer Investment Management Ltd., Calgary. Financial planning and investment management; 226 employees. Provides industry-leading maternity and parental leave top-up for new mothers and fathers, to 100 per cent of salary for up to 25 weeks.
MCAN Financial Group, Toronto. Mortgage finance services; 124 employees. Offers employees the option to work outside of the country for a maximum of 30 days.
McDougall Gauley LLP, Saskatoon. Law firms; 128 employees. Invests in ongoing employee education with tuition subsidies for job-related courses and subsidies for professional accreditation.
MetOcean Telematics Ltd., Dartmouth, N.S. Communications technology; 94 employees. Provides greater flexibility for employees to manage their personal and professional commitments with nine paid personal days each year.
Metro Compactor Service Inc., Brampton, Ont. Specialized equipment manufacturing; 146 employees. Organizes companywide fitness events and challenges to encourage physical activity and hosts regular lunch and learns on health and wellness topics.
Mission Group Enterprises Ltd., Kelowna, B.C. Housing construction; 86 employees. Encourages employees to enjoy the lighter side of work with social events and celebrations throughout the year, including axe throwing, a ski and tubing day, and seasonal bake-offs.
Mistplay Inc., Montréal. Video game developer; 141 employees. Provides company-paid lunches every Tuesday for onsite employees as well as a $25 Uber Eats voucher biweekly for offsite use.
Multiview Financial, Ottawa. Financial software; 91 employees. Increased its full-time workforce in Canada by over 20 per cent over the past year.
Mysa Smart Thermostats, St. John’s. Programmable smart thermostats; 111 employees. Builds recognition into its day-to-day culture through the Mysa Master of the Week award, which is given to an employee who goes above and beyond.
Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP, Ottawa. Law firms; 118 employees. Utilizes its expertise and resources to give back to the community by offering pro bono legal services for charitable organizations.
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd., Vancouver. Investment management; 441 employees. Helps employees balance work and family commitments with up to 10 paid personal days per year.
Noseworthy Chapman Chartered Professional Accountants, St. John’s. Accounting; 58 employees. Makes mental health care more accessible with coverage for related practitioners, to a maximum of $1,000 per year.
NS Sports Media Pros Ltd. / Covers, Halifax. Sports gaming media; 100 employees. Helps employees take a little more time for themselves with reduced work hours during the summer months.
Nulogy Corporation, Toronto. Computer software; 102 employees. Moved to a flexible vacation policy, providing employees with an uncapped amount of paid time off each year.
Obsidian Energy Ltd., Calgary. Oil and gas production; 193 employees. Encourages employees to save for retirement with matching RSP contributions.
Office Interiors, Dartmouth, N.S. Office furniture and equipment; 83 employees. Helps employees sustain healthy habits with online fitness classes and a wellness spending account of $350.
Olympia Financial Group Inc., Calgary. Trust, fiduciary and custody activities and related IT services; 288 employees. Cultivates an ownership culture through a share purchase plan, available to all employees.
Open Farm Inc., Toronto. Pet food manufacturing; 55 employees. Employees receive four weeks of paid vacation after only four years on the job.
Orangutech Inc., Ottawa. Computer software and consulting services; 32 employees. Encourages employees to lend a helping hand in the community with up to three paid volunteer days annually.
Osedea Inc., Montréal. Business consulting services; 54 employees. Offers referral bonuses as an incentive for employees to recruit friends, to $1,000 for successful hires.
Outshine, Halifax. Marketing consulting services; 35 employees. Offers new parents the option to phase-in their return to work by gradually increasing their hours.
Pacific Coastal Airlines Ltd., Richmond, B.C. Air transportation; 346 employees. Increased its full-time workforce in Canada by over 17 per cent, adding over 50 new positions in the past year.
PageFreezer Software Inc., Vancouver. Custom computer programming services; 77 employees. Supports new mothers with a generous top-up policy, providing maternity and parental leave top-up for up to 90 per cent of salary for 35 weeks.
Patlon Aircraft & Industries Ltd., Georgetown, Ont. Aircraft maintenance and supplies; 32 employees. Encourages employees to recruit their friends with generous new employee referral bonuses, up to $3,500 depending on the position.
Payworks Inc., Winnipeg. Payroll services; 445 employees. Experienced notable growth in the past year, expanding its full-time workforce in Canada by approximately 18 per cent.
PBX Engineering Ltd., Vancouver. Engineering services; 98 employees. Helps employees plan securely for the future with retirement planning assistance and matching RSP contributions.
Perley-Robertson, Hill & McDougall LLP / s.r.l., Ottawa. Law firms; 110 employees. Hosts wellness seminars on topics such as nutrition, sleep, and meditation, and offers a generous wellness spending account of up to $2,500 per year.
Petal Solutions Inc., Québec. Computer software; 277 employees. Considers previous work experience when setting vacation entitlements for experienced candidates.
Peterson Investments (Canada) Inc., Vancouver. Real estate development and management; 194 employees. Makes the commute to work a little easier with transit subsidies and free parking.
Pink Triangle Press, Toronto. Periodical publisher; 64 employees. Offers an unlimited amount of “occasional leave” time to enable employees to care for their families.
Podium Development Corp., Toronto. Residential housing development; 45 employees. Supports parents-to-be with maternity and parental leave top-up, to 100 per cent of salary for up to 17 weeks.
Prevue HR Systems Inc., Vancouver. Software; 26 employees. Encourages employees to become recruiters for the firm with new employee referral bonuses, ranging from $500 to $3,000 depending on the position.
ProCogia, Vancouver. Business data consulting services; 54 employees. Maintains a 30-day work from anywhere policy that enables employees to extend their vacation and work from locations around the world.
ProServeIT Corporation, Oakville, Ont. Information technology consulting; 121 employees. Lets everyone share in the fruits of their labour with a formal profit-sharing plan.
PSB BOISJOLI LLP, Montréal. Accounting; 261 employees. Donated approximately 1,550 volunteer hours on company time in the past year.
PUC Services Inc., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Water and electricity management; 177 employees. Hosts a formal mental health awareness week and offers dedicated mental health first-aid training to all employees.
Pure Industrial, Toronto. Commercial industrial real estate; 220 employees. Supports ongoing professional development with tuition subsidies for job-related courses as well as subsidies for professional accreditation.
Purpose Unlimited, Toronto. Investment management; 257 employees. Maintains a flexible paid time-off policy that can be used for vacation, personal days, and illness.
Redbrick Technologies Inc., Victoria. Software; 78 employees. Supports employee well-being with reimbursements of up to $75 per month for fitness memberships or a mental health and wellness app of their choice.
R.F. Binnie & Associates Ltd., Burnaby, B.C. Engineering services; 269 employees. Takes a thoughtful approach when employees are called upon to care for their loved ones, to 90 per cent of salary for up to six weeks.
Riva International, Inc., Edmonton. Software; 102 employees. Provides referral bonuses when employees help to recruit a candidate, up to $1,000 for successful hires.
Rodan Energy Solutions Inc., Mississauga, Ont. Energy management services; 64 employees. Provides financial bonuses as an incentive for the completion of certain courses, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.
RTS Canada Inc., Richmond, B.C. Waste management and recycling services; 81 employees. Supports a social and wellness committee that spearheads the organization’s overarching mental health and wellness strategy.
R.V. Anderson Associates Limited, Toronto. Engineering consulting services; 410 employees. Offers the convenience of onsite child care at its head office.
Silvacom Group, The, Edmonton. Custom computer software and consulting; 112 employees. Experienced significant growth in the past year, increasing its full-time workforce by over 50 per cent.
SilverChef Rentals Inc., Vancouver. Commercial equipment wholesalers; 47 employees. Encourages employee volunteerism with two paid days off to volunteer each year.
Smythe LLP, Vancouver. Accounting; 188 employees. Provides new employees with a one-time $500 reimbursement for their home office setup.
Sterling Capital Brokers Ltd., Toronto. Health benefits plan administration; 146 employees. Offers coverage for mental health care as part of its health benefits plan, to a maximum of $1,250 per year.
Sutton Special Risk, Inc., Toronto. Insurance and underwriting services; 29 employees. Encourages ongoing skills development with opportunities for formal mentoring and leadership development programs.
Tatham Engineering Limited, Collingwood, Ont. Engineering services; 178 employees. Supports new mothers with generous maternity and parental leave top-up, to 70 per cent of salary for up to 36 weeks.
Thrive Health, West Vancouver, B.C. Software; 62 employees. Encourages employees to become owners through a share purchase plan, available to all employees.
Translational Research In Oncology, Edmonton. Clinical research activities; 139 employees. Supports parents-to-be with a subsidy for IVF treatments if needed, to a lifetime maximum of $10,000.
Trialto Wine Group Ltd., Vancouver. Wine wholesale agencies; 19 employees. Helps employees shore up retirement savings with matching RSP contributions.
Trico Homes Inc., Calgary. Residential housing construction; 139 employees. Offers subsidized access to an onsite fitness facility at its head office that features lunch hour fitness classes such as yoga, Zumba, pilates, and tai chi.
Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Toronto. Specialty insurance; 229 employees. Offers three weeks of paid vacation allowance to start, moving to four weeks after only three years on the job.
UV Insurance, Drummondville, Que. Insurance; 194 employees. Supports parents-to-be with generous maternity and parental leave top-up, to 93 per cent of salary for up to 21 weeks for all parents.
Ventana Construction Corporation, Burnaby, B.C. Commercial construction; 224 employees. Supports employee Wellness Champions who have undertaken additional training and are available to provide mental health support.
VERB Interactive Inc., Halifax. Marketing and advertising; 234 employees. Offers regular shout-outs to employees for exceptional performance, providing monthly awards of $1,000 and an engraved VERBIE trophy.
Vidir Solutions, Inc., Arborg, Man. Storage systems; 234 employees. Matches employee charitable donations dollar-for-dollar, with no set maximum.
Wesgroup Equipment LP, Surrey, B.C. Industrial machinery and equipment distribution; 189 employees. Organizes G.R.I.T. Awards that culminate with an annual five-day trip for each award winner, with travel and accommodation expenses covered as well as a guest of their choice.
Weston Consulting Inc., Vaughan, Ont. Urban planning consulting services; 62 employees. Helps employees take a little more time for themselves with a formal earned days off program.
Willson International Ltd., Mississauga, Ont. Customs brokerage and logistics services; 183 employees. Offers referral bonuses as an incentive for employees to help recruit candidates, up to $2,000 for successful hires.
Yulu Public Relations Inc., Vancouver. Public relations firms; 17 employees. Generously supports all new parents with maternity and parental top-up, providing up to 100 per cent of salary for up to 26 weeks.
More from Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.