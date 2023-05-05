Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor, CIM
Richardson Wealth
100 Queens Quay East, #2500, M5E 1Y3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$480-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1.5-million -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$20-million
Alexandra Horwood was ranked as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors, 2021 & 2022 by The Globe and Mail Report on Business, and was named Canadian Advisor of the Year, 2019 at the Wealth Professional Awards. She is a goal-based wealth professional with an unsurpassed work ethic and focuses on strategies to lower her clients’ tax bills. Acting as an integrated life and wealth coach for her clients, Alexandra provides hyper-personalized advice on all facets of financial well-being.
She graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Arts & Business, and a major in Legal Studies from the University of Waterloo, and had co-op placements at Franklin Templeton Investments, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Research in Motion (now Blackberry) and Microsoft. Alexandra then joined Richardson Wealth (formerly Richardson GMP) in 2010. She quickly rose to become the youngest Director, Wealth Management, Portfolio Manager in the firm.
Alexandra volunteers her time and resources to numerous Toronto community outreach efforts. She has been instrumental in raising over $2 million towards mental health initiatives. She actively supports global and national causes for the advancement of women, children and youth, microfinance and entrepreneurship, education, homelessness, and prison ministry. Alexandra mentors many young financial professionals and encourages women to lean in to their careers, with the goal to have more women in the industry and senior positions, and narrow the gender wage gap. Alexandra is married to Andrew James, and they have two children together, Mason (6) and Sydney (4), who are both excited to intern once they are old enough to do the coffee runs.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.