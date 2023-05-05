Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment and Wealth Advisor, CIM, FCSI, PFP
BMO Nesbitt Burns
730 View Street, 10th Floor, Victoria, BC V8W 3Y7
Team Assets (Custodied)
$160-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$250,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$6-million
Ali Edgell leads The Edgell Wealth Advisory Team at BMO Private Wealth in Victoria, which she created with her father in 1996. She delivers tax-aware wealth strategies to clients on Vancouver Island, and throughout BC and Alberta. Her personalized, pension-style investment process helps her clients shape their financial future with confidence.
Backed by industry-leading technology and research, Ali performs disciplined discretionary portfolio management for clients who do not wish to be involved in daily decisions. She invests her own portfolio the same way. As a retirement strategist, Ali helps people determine how much they need to save for future financial security while minimizing tax. She proudly provides financial services, including philanthropic planning, to the third and fourth generation of the same families, with an emphasis on wealth preservation for the older generations.
Consistent, accessible and precise, Ali keeps things simple. She believes wealth is about much more than money – it’s about the ability to live the life you want, reach the goals you envision, and create a legacy that reflects your values. Her close connections with clients and her total focus on what they need, from the chequebook up, are the cornerstones of her nuanced and attentive service model.
Ali was mentored by her father, a 40-year veteran of BMO Nesbitt Burns. She entered the investment industry 29 years ago with Midland Walwyn, and celebrates 27 years with BMO Nesbitt Burns in 2023.
As a member of the firm’s Investment Advisor’s Advisory Council, she is one of 12 advisors hand-picked from across Canada to work with executive management to enhance clients’ experience and move the company forward. In 2022, BMO Nesbitt Burns recognized Ali for distinguished client loyalty and satisfaction. Recognizing potential, Ali has hired and mentored several young men and women new to the industry and helped them thrive at the firm.
Ali studied at the University of Victoria and attended the Culinary Arts program at Camosun College. She holds the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®), Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI®) and Personal Financial Planner (PFP®) designations.
In the community, Ali is a former Rotarian, a past-president of the Rotary Club of Victoria, a member of the Paul Harris Society and a multiple Paul Harris Fellow. She has volunteered extensively in the areas of food security, community building, financial literacy and responsible dog ownership.
Ali and her husband, Paul, lead active lives with their three labrador retrievers, having them compete in agility and scent detection, and train non-competitively in rally, tracking and obedience skills. Ali is also a weekend chef who enjoys creating geographically-themed meals.
