Senior Portfolio Manager, CFA, BComm
BMO Nesbitt Burns
First Canadian Place, 40th Flr, Toronto, ON M5X 1H3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$540-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$5-million
Alisa Carli is co-leader of the Kubicek Carli Wealth Management Group with BMO Nesbitt Burns. She offers smart, informed and bespoke discretionary portfolio management, and financial, insurance, tax, estate and philanthropic planning. Alisa holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and her Life Insurance license.
For 33 years, Alisa has begun every relationship by understanding clients’ needs and expectations for the short and long term. Then she creates customized wealth plans and cash-flow management strategies, guiding people on tax-efficient ways to withdraw funds.
Alisa’s practice is multigenerational, and she advises four generations of quite a few families. Her clients include many women who have lost a partner or want to control their own finances, as well as retirees who need cash management and help transitioning from work. Most of Alisa’s clients are in the Greater Toronto Area but she is licensed in BC to Nova Scotia.
She stays one step ahead of what’s needed and provides clarity to help people feel secure. In her 33 years in the industry, Alisa has helped clients shoulder difficult challenges and become comfortable with their money. She receives many referrals from appreciative clients.
Alisa practices disciplined asset allocation. She draws on BMO Nesbitt Burns’ top-ranked equity, economic and fixed income research to structure portfolios. She is also the group’s go-to person for retirement, estate and financial planning. Using BMO WealthPath, a sophisticated software. Alisa helps clients visualize various “what-if” scenarios.
She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto. Alisa’s career began with Nesbitt Thomson (a predecessor to BMO Nesbitt Burns) in 1990. One year later she joined Senior Portfolio Manager Sharon Kubicek to form the beginnings of the Kubicek Carli Wealth Management Group. From her first role as team administrator, through to her current responsibilities as a Senior Portfolio Manager, she has been committed to helping individuals and their families reach their financial goals and experience financial confidence.
A native Torontonian who is fluent in Italian, Alisa enjoys staying connected to her Italian heritage by participating in cultural community events. She loves travelling to build on her amateur gourmand and oenophile interests. Alisa resides in the eclectic Wychwood Barns neighbourhood of downtown Toronto. When she’s not travelling, you will find Alisa on the courts at the Wychwood Tennis Club, where she also serves on the board.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.