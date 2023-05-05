Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, CIM, FCSI, CFP, CLU
The Stack Team, CIBC Wood Gundy
Atlantic Place, 215 Water St., 8th Floor, St. John’s, NL, A1C 6C9
Team Assets (Custodied)
$154-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$350,000 -
$8-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$250,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$10-million
Andrea Stack is a senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager with CIBC Wood Gundy. For over 20 years, Andrea has dedicated herself to the service of achieving big goals for her clients and her community. Andrea is an expert at helping clients secure their finances, whether for their children’s education, a comfortable retirement or an inheritance. She helps her clients navigate the complexities of managing wealth and works with them to provide financial, investment and estate plans tailored to their individual needs.
After completing her Bachelor of Commerce degree at Memorial University, Andrea worked in Toronto for a few years in the investment industry. She then decided to return home to Newfoundland and Labrador, where she joined her father in the investment business. Andrea started working as an investment advisor in 2000, happily immersing herself in client relationships and working side-by-side with her father until 2020.
In addition to her Commerce degree, Andrea has earned her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree at Memorial University. She is a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI), a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation.
Outside of life in finance, Andrea is active in volunteering and community service. She is a member of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Board of Regents, a board member of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and treasurer of Rotary Manor. Andrea is also an active member of the Rotary Club of St. John’s Northwest, serving as its president in 2010-2011. She has received the Paul Harris Fellow from the Rotary Club in recognition of outstanding service. She has served on various other boards and committees, including Hope Air, St. Patrick’s Mercy Home, the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation and the St. John’s Board of Trade (as chair).
