Senior Wealth Manager, Portfolio Manager, CIM
Desjardins Securities
470 Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard, #205, Mont Saint-Hilaire, Québec, J3H 6K3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$475-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$550,000 -
$3.3-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million-
$15-million
For more than 15 years, Anik Armand, Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Manager, has led the Anik Armand Team at Desjardins Securities. Her group of seven dynamic professionals are passionate about finance and giving their clients all the support they need.
In 1997, Anik started a promising career in finance as an investment advisor. The bank where she worked quickly noticed her successes. Anik was at the top of that year’s new recruits, even while she balanced having two young children, who are now successful young adults, at home.
Full of vision and ambition, she wanted to have a real impact on the industry. This led Anik to join her company’s compliance team. That role sent her across Canada to set up internal audit measures and procedures at a time when the industry was changing rapidly.
In 2007, she returned to her entrepreneurial roots with a new perspective on the industry as an investment advisor for Desjardins Securities. By then, after gaining solid experience in compliance, she was more confident than ever.
Anik is one of her firm’s most successful wealth managers, taking a disciplined approach to business, and offering a comprehensive range of products and services. She has received glowing testimonials from clients, and demonstrated impressive growth in the assets she manages. Anik demonstrates relentless effort, has a desire to constantly innovate, and makes ongoing investments in professional development for both herself and her team. Her hard work and achievements have been recognized by her peers across Canada.
She aims to help her peers succeed too. Given the challenges that businesswomen face, especially in the finance industry, Anik started a mentoring program and helped set up a conference specifically for women in business.
Anik is known for the depth of her community service. In 2017, she was named Woman of the Year by the Vallée-du-Richelieu Chamber of Commerce. In early 2023, Finance et Investissement magazine awarded her for being the advisor with the strongest commitment to her community. Anik is actively involved with several foundations, and is currently working on starting the first preventive medicine centre in Quebec. In addition to serving patients directly, the centre will host research conducted by a Université de Sherbrooke Research Chair.
She’s proud to have shared her passion for wealth management and philanthropy with her daughter, who has been a member of her team for the past five years, as well as co-chair of the Marie-Vincent Foundation’s Marvin’s Circle of young leaders.
