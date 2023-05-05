Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor, BSc, MBA, CFA
Team Assets (Custodied)
$207-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$700,000 -
$1.5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$2.5-million
Recognized in 2022 by BMO Private Wealth for Distinguished Client Loyalty, Anne Desgagnés builds customized portfolios using individual stocks and bonds. As a Portfolio Manager, she works with clients who are seeking intelligent, well-researched, personalized and diligent advice.
Anne’s approach is proactive and individualized, while her processes are rigorous, structured and analytical. Her service model is based on frequent contacts with her clients, sometimes monthly. Her practice is growing from client referrals and requests to advise their family members.
By avoiding complex, pre-packaged investment products, with layers of opaque embedded fees, Anne has a better understanding of the risk and opportunities within portfolios. That allows her to structure investments in a tax-efficient manner, and to charge a fair and transparent fee.
Anne often acts as her clients’ central resource on all aspects of their financial lives. To guide clients through a complex financial world, Anne follows the principles of discipline, tax-efficiency and risk management. She believes in staying abreast of critical and reliable information. Her financial planning is a dynamic process of ongoing conversations about a client’s situation and goals as they evolve over time.
Fluent in French and English, Anne is registered in most provinces. She collaborates with a network of professionals across the firm to bring specialized wealth planning expertise to clients.
Anne has excelled in the industry for more than a quarter century. After starting with a private investment counsel boutique, she a partner in an investment firm managing pension funds’ assets. During those experience-rich years she adopted the hands-on investment process that drives her current practice. She joined BMO Nesbitt Burns in 2010, and became a Portfolio Manager in 2015.
Anne earned an MBA in Finance from McMaster University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Queen’s University, providing a solid analytical foundation to guide her decisions and recommendations. She earned the rigorous Charter Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 1999, which assures clients of her high global standards of competency, integrity and professionalism.
A member of Rotary since 2010, Anne was twice honoured as Rotarian of the Year and is a Paul Harris Fellow. Since 2019, Anne has proudly served on the board of Kingston Health Sciences Centre.
Anne and her husband have been avid international travelers. With the pandemic, they took the opportunity to re-discover the joy of camping and re-explore our beautiful country.
