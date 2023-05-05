Senior Wealth Manager, BCom, FMA, PFP, CIM, CFP, FCSI
Heart Wealth Management Group of Raymond James Ltd.
1000 – 1175 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC V8W 2E1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$261-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$20-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$250,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$30-million
April Dorey Hartwig leads the Heart Wealth Management Group, as Senior Wealth Manager for her team’s highly valued clients. She has over 20 years of experience in the industry, offering clear guidance through complex markets. She began her financial career in the mid-1990s at a trust company, and in 1999 moved into wealth management and never looked back.
April and her team have built a reputation for providing personalized, caring and comprehensive financial planning, wealth management, estate planning and insurance advice. She employs a consistent, conservative and disciplined investment approach to help clients navigate the complexities of cross-border investment management and significant life transitions. Her team focuses on preserving wealth. They ignore market fads, capitalizing on market corrections, sticking with the big picture and a long-term focus, and changing course when opportunity arises.
One of April’s key strengths as a wealth manager is her ability to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the industry. She is a lifelong learner who is constantly seeking new knowledge and skills to help her better serve her clients. She has earned numerous professional certifications and designations over the years, including the Certified Financial Planning® Professional (CFP®), Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) and Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI). April earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business from Royal Roads University.
April was ranked as of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors: Best in Province BC for 2022. She also received the 2018 Woman of Distinction Award for Raymond James Ltd., which recognizes women advisors who have served as a role model to other advisors in the industry.
In addition to her professional achievements, April is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She believes in investing her time, money and talents into the communities she serves. April volunteers with and supports a number of charitable organizations that are close to her heart. She is passionate about making a positive impact on the world around her and encourages her clients to do the same.
The Heart Wealth Management Group is committed to working with the highest level of integrity and transparency for their clients. April has built a reputation as a trusted advisor, providing comprehensive wealth management solutions that help clients achieve their financial goals. Her years of experience, extensive knowledge and personalized approach make her a valuable asset to the clients she serves.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.