Associate Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor, BA, CIM®
CIBC World Markets Inc.
The Bow, 500 Centre Street SE, 27th Floor, Calgary, AB T2G 1A6
Team Assets (Custodied)
$325-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$7-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$15-million
Brenda Akins is Associate Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor with the Kozak Financial Group at CIBC Wood Gundy. She holds the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM™) designation along with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Calgary, and is life insurance licensed.
Brenda has over 25 years of experience in the investment industry. She entered the business as an Investment Advisor Assistant which sparked her passion and allowed her to work alongside amazing mentors. She soon realized that she could merge her natural relationship-building skills and family-inspired values with a financial advisory practice.
Brenda’s goal has always been to help people and provide them with peace of mind regarding their financial matters. Through her customized investment plans, she assists her clients in achieving their wealth goals. Brenda’s professional and personal experiences have taught her how to manage market volatility and the emotional biases her clients experience when it comes to investing.
As a native Calgarian, she believes in supporting her community and regularly volunteers at the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.