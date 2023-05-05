Senior Wealth Manager, Portfolio Manager. B.A., CIWM
Desjardins Securities
70 Dalhousie Street, #500, Québec (Québec), G1K 4B2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$760-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$750,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$750,000 -
$6-million
Along with her three partners, Caroline Fluet, an experienced Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Manager, leads a team of 12 finance professionals operating in the Quebec City area under the Desjardins Securities banner.
Growing up in Quebec City, Caroline earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations from Université Laval in 1996 and immediately jumped into the financial world, starting a bright career within Desjardins Securities. The firm offered her a challenging work environment that reflected her values and provided stimulating learning opportunities. As a positive leader, she quickly made her way to the centre stage of one of the most important teams of portfolio managers in the Québec region. Her people skills and dedication to her clients truly set her apart.
When asked what keeps her motivated after 27 years in finance, Caroline answers with no hesitation: the clients, of course! She loves her work as much as she did when she started, and she still delivers the best possible services and support to her clients. She and the other members of the Garon-Fluet-Bissonnette-Rodrigue team believe that wealth management has to prioritize a holistic approach. Whether clients need portfolio management, tax and estate planning, insurance coverage or advice on philanthropy, the complementary skills of Caroline’s multidisciplinary team are a valuable asset. Her rigour and knack for organization lends a stable hand to the team.
Caroline puts her environmental sensibilities to work ensuring that the team respects Desjardins Securities’ ESG principles. Along with her team, Caroline created a series of ESG portfolios that are truly innovative after receiving many requests from her clients for sustainable investment strategies. Always looking for opportunities to improve, Caroline also finished the Certified International Wealth Manager program in 2021, earning a top scorer mention.
Caroline is a proud mother of three children. Her passion for travelling is inspired by the desire to meet new people and learn more about the world around her, which also serves her well in her professional life. In the community, she is actively involved as a volunteer, and at Desjardins Securities is one of the biggest donors to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation year after year.
