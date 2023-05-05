Senior Portfolio Manager, CFA
BMO Nesbitt Burns
1501 McGill College Avenue, Suite 3200, Montreal, QC, H3A 3M8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.6-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$20-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$25-million
Catherine Laurin is a Senior Portfolio Manager, and co-leads Anderson Laurin Investment Management with her long-time business partner, Tim Anderson. She and her team draw on 70-plus years of combined experience to deliver customized portfolio management services to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth families, private corporations, public foundations, entrepreneurs, lawyers and other professionals.
Taking a tax-sensitive approach to investing, Catherine and her team work to safeguard clients’ capital and achieve superior long-term risk adjusted returns. The team’s philosophy is to buy high-quality investments at rational prices, ones that can withstand economic and political uncertainty. This limits market drawdowns in clients’ portfolios. Supported by BMO Private Wealth’s powerful expertise, Catherine aims to provide a one-stop solution for her clients. She collaborates with many internal and external experts to meet her clients’ wealth planning needs. Her counsel helps clients navigate the complexities of substantial wealth.
Catherine is fortunate to have long-term relationships with her clients, and has welcomed a third generation for many families. These trusted partnerships allow her to have a deep understanding of client needs and those of their family. Catherine treats people as they would like to be treated, sets high standards and demonstrates outstanding accountability. All have been key to her success.
BMO Private Wealth has recognized Catherine’s team for client loyalty and satisfaction. She and Tim are often invited to share best practices on client experience at national sales conferences. She has hosted a daily market review on the French radio network CKAC.
Catherine holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of HEC Montreal. She is accredited as a wealth management services specialist for high-net-worth clients, and is fluent in English, French and Spanish.
Catherine currently serves as vice president of the board of the National Circus School and its Foundation. She also serves on the BMO Private Wealth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee; BMO for Women East Council; and the BMO Family Office Advisory Council. Catherine mentors young women on career development.
She formerly served on the Nesbitt Burns IA Advisory Council; the Montreal chapter of the Women Presidents Organization; and the board of Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie, an all-girl’s school.
The proud mother of two boys, Catherine spends her leisure time skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and biking, and enjoys traveling.
