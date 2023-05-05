Senior Portfolio Manager, CIM, FCSI
Raymond James Ltd.
4100 525 8th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$230-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$100,000 -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$100,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million -
$100-million
Tina Chow is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Eighth Avenue Private Wealth Management, part of Raymond James. She has over 25 years of experience as a financial advisor and portfolio manager. Her commitment to her clients’ well-being, through sound investment advice and regular communication, has helped families reach their investment and life goals.
Tina earned her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Calgary and continued her studies in wealth management to earn her Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) and Fellow of CSI (FCSI) designations. Tina has also written her Series 7 and 63 and is licensed as a Financial Advisor in the United States.
She has been a financial news anchor for Citytv, and has updated market conditions and financial industry news on CBC Radio in Calgary.
Beyond her professional achievements, Tina’s commitment to giving back to the community is inspiring. She volunteers and raises funds for various charitable organizations, including the Kids Cancer Care Foundation, Ronald McDonald House and Feed the Hungry. She is also a founding member of YYC Costco Lovers, a community organization that has raised over $300,000 for local charities.
Tina’s passion about mentorship and financial education is reflected in her involvement with programs like Minipreneurs, the Harry Schaeffer mentorship program at Mount Royal University and Women in Capital Markets. She believes in empowering and educating individuals of all ages to become successful.
Tina’s team has been recognized in Raymond James Ltd.’s Chairman and Executive Council since 2002. Her dedication, expertise and philanthropy have earned her numerous accolades. Tina was named a Top Wealth Advisor – Best in Province by The Globe and Mail in partnership with SHOOK Research 2022, and a 2020 Women of Distinction by Raymond James Financial Advisors Network. She earned the 2020 Universal Women’s Network SupportHER Women of Inspiration Award, the Raymond James Canada Foundation Leadership Award, and the Alberta Hero of the Flood and Ambassador for Role Mothers.
Tina is a highly accomplished and dedicated individual who has made significant contributions to her clients, the financial industry and the Calgary community. She serves as an inspiration for others to make a positive difference in the world.
To gain the knowledge to succeed, Tina feels it is important to mentor, empower and educate. She is grateful for all of her mentors, supporters and, most importantly, her family and friends for all of her success. She also actively remembers to take care of herself and shine your own light. Tina enjoys spending her free time with her family and travelling.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.