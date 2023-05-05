Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager & Financial Planner, BComm, FCSI, PFP, FMA, CIM
BMO Nesbitt Burns
1959-152nd St., Ste. 270, White Rock, BC V4A 9E3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$158-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1.5-million -
$25-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$100-million
Christine Fortin is a financial disruptor who advances thought leadership at her firm and in the industry. She leads The Fortin Wealth Advisory Group at BMO Private Wealth Vancouver Suburban. Christine delivers institutional-grade advice to affluent business owners, agricultural families, women, health professionals, foundations, C-suite executives, professional partners, U.S. residents and retirees.
Having managed money for large multinationals and pension plans, Christine has a rigorous, global and forward-thinking approach. She is most proud of her exceptional client retention. Advising affluent families, Christine delivers enormous value, risk management and enriched opportunities. She leaves no stone unturned to answer her clients’ needs, bringing in wealth planners, a lawyer, CPAs, succession planners, and private and commercial bankers.
Christine is distinguished by her decisive recommendations, and by her accessible, unbiased, honest and compassionate service. She serves on the BMO Private Wealth Investment Advisor Advisory Council to help shape the firm’s policies and decisions nationally.
Christine was born in Montreal to a financial family. She worked for RBC Capital Markets on Bay Street as a financial engineer, managing a global portfolio of exotic derivatives, and in Taipei developing portfolios for institutional investors. In these roles, she advised institutional clients and multinationals on domestic and global capital markets. Driven to empower private investors with institutional rigour, Christine joined BMO Nesbitt Burns and created The Fortin Wealth Advisory Group in 1998. It has become one of Canada’s top 20 teams thanks to her 30-plus years of experience. Christine was proudly recognized as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors in 2022.
She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia, and the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®), Personal Financial Planner (PFP®), Financial Management Advisor (FMA) and Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI®) designations. She has also passed Level I of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.
Christine mentors several women within BMO’s Women In Wealth National Mentorship Program, and is one of only two women advisors to belong to the Women Presidents’ Organization.
Residing in South Surrey and loving its beach life, Christine, her husband, Kent, and their son, Kase, enjoy adventure travel, skiing near their BC interior chalet and relaxing at Heffley Lake. She also volunteers as team manager for her son’s White Rock Titans football team. Christine’s interests include gourmet cooking, historical literature, good humour, grand debate, great wine, pilates and personal weight training.
