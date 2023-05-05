Senior Financial Advisor, CIM, FCSI
Raymond James Ltd.
309-5455 152nd Street, Surrey BC V3S 5A5
Team Assets (Custodied)
$220-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$300,000 -
$8-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$16-million
Christine LaLiberté's financial knowledge and expertise spans more than 30 years. She began Insightful Wealth Group to create a capable and caring group of professionals who are united to bring financial success and education to their clients.
She is devoted exclusively to delivering comprehensive strategies and sophisticated solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. Christine delivers on this with insight, caring and intention. She has a passion to delve deep and identify the unique differences of each client, then create solutions and strategies that align with their needs.
Christine has extensive experience throughout many market cycles. That has crystalized the importance of using a comprehensive strategy focused on individual goals and proper asset management. By discussing who and what is important to her clients, Christine can increase the likelihood of successfully meeting their goals.
She began her career in banking in 1988, and soon became an assistant to an investment advisor. She spent the next 11 years working with two different advisor teams, and earned the Chartered Investment Management designation. Over these years she saw that beyond client acquisition and asset management, you need a solid foundation of relationships and a focus on overall wealth management needs. With that in mind, she began her career as an Investment Advisor and her commitment to the Insightful Wealth Group.
Christine was recognized by The Globe & Mail as Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors - Best In Province in November 2022. She also received the Champion of Change Award as a Philanthropic Leader by Surrey Women’s Centre for her dedication to creating opportunities for women and her role in the launch of the Centre’s Jane Doe Legal Clinic.
