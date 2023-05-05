Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager & Investment Advisor, B.Comm., CIMA, CIM, FCSI
Richardson Wealth Limited
1250 Boul. René-Lévesque O., Suite 1500, Montreal, QC H3B 4W8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$198-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$20-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$25-million
As a Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor, Cielo Carin brings three decades of experience to her select group of clients.
Under her leadership, the Cielo Carin Wealth Management team aims to provide financial peace of mind for the families under their care. Combining proprietary processes and prudent stewardship, the team coordinates all aspects of protecting, growing and transferring wealth from one generation to the next.
Cielo and her team draw on their expertise and Richardson Wealth’s vast resources to transform their clients’ life goals into well-articulated and customized strategies.
They diligently implement and continually monitor investment strategies within the context of each client’s overall financial objectives. The team’s consistent, exceptional level of service inspires total confidence.
Cielo believes that clients deserve to be certain that their financial affairs are handled with the highest level of competency. She empowers clients to move forward with the vision and clarity necessary to achieve their goals.
Cielo graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce with joint majors in Economics and Finance. She is a Certified Investment Management Analyst from the Wharton School of Business, a Certified Investment Manager and a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute. She is a licensed insurance professional and has completed the Professional Financial Planning Course (PFP)
Cielo has involved herself in the commerce and life of her city through board memberships and hands-on philanthropy. Her uncompromising professionalism and long service to charitable causes have made her a highly respected member of the community.
