Senior Portfolio Manager, CFA, CIM, FCSI
CIBC Private Wealth
1055 Dunsmuir Street, 24th Floor, PO Box 49184, Vancouver, BC, V7X1K8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$206-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$950,000 -
$7-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2.5-million -
$5-million
Coreen Sol, CFA, has managed discretionary private wealth and institutional assets for three decades. She has been involved in behavioural finance research as an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia. Coreen has also applied that knowledge practically as a discretionary senior portfolio manager through the Asian, Russian and Argentine economic crises of the 1990s, the 2001 terror attacks in New York, umpteen energy crises, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her unique view crosses an academic perspective with a compassionate approach to how people feel about money in the real world.
Coreen has determined that to produce reliable financial results, it’s critical to limit the effect of bias and emotional conflict that can undermine your best intentions. The most efficient way to do so is to reduce the number of financial decisions. She found that people face fewer overall choices when they align decisions with their underlying values and objectives. This simple strategy significantly limits the need for transactional, in-the-moment decision-making and judgment errors.
Coreen integrates refined processes to reduce bias in all aspects of her investment practice—including quantitative investment models and decision processes—to produce consistent, profitable results.
She also advocates for clients to adopt simple habits to guard against common errors in judgment, so they can make fewer, more reliable financial decisions throughout their lives. This strategy provides the added benefit of reducing the financial stress of unnecessary emotional choices. That is the critical reason to clarify personal economic values, and motivated her book Unbiased Investor: Reduce Financial Stress & Keep More of Your Money, (Wiley & Sons).
Coreen sits on the executive board of directors for CFA Societies Canada, an advocacy organization for investment integrity. Having enjoyed a dance career with Ballet BC, Coreen feels passionate about supporting the community and the arts in particular. She contributes to Ballet BC, Ballet Kelowna, Vancouver Art Gallery, Kelowna Art Gallery, CIBC Run for the Cure and other vital organizations.
