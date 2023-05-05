Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager, CIM, CIWM, PFP
Forest Hill Group at Scotia Wealth Management
Suite 1400, 95 St. Clair Ave West, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1N6
Team Assets (Custodied)
$395-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$2-million -
$20-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$100-million
With more than 35 years as trusted family advisor to a growing base of over 180 families, Corrine Spiegel brings a distinctive and highly personal approach to the world of wealth management. She is Team Lead, Portfolio Manager, and Senior Wealth Advisor at the Forest Hill Group and has brought together five exceptional individuals with backgrounds in law, tax, accounting, planning, financial analysis and music.
Corrine focuses on planning to deeply understand the dynamics and family issues as well as financial goals. Each relationship begins with a deep dive to uncover the individual’s needs, dreams and fears. Corrine documents the data as well as the “soft” issues into a personalized plan, which is then stress-tested by a team of professionals. Drawing from the strength of professionals and services of Scotiabank, along with the clients’ own team of advisors, the team brings forward ideas for optimization and enhancement. The plan is presented to clients for confirmation and adjustment, resulting in a roadmap to document their personal and multi-generational goals. Corrine’s team then adopts the position of the “GPS” on the roadmap to guide and adjust in real-time to the twists and turns of life. They use a strong service model to deliver high-level advice “on the go”.
The team has a different approach to investment management. Instead of a “buy and hope” strategy, the Forest Hill Group employs a tactical asset allocation process to guide the asset weightings of traditional models.
Over many years of research and rigorous testing, the team has developed a strategy that inverts the traditional assumption that increasing risk creates a greater return. Instead, by down-risking in “bear” markets, capital preservation becomes paramount. Meanwhile, deploying reserved capital on “bull” market indicators causes a return to full exposure when risk is low.
Guided by data-driven proprietary indicators with a 22-year history of early warning before every major bear market, the methodology underlying the investment strategies is unique and powerful. Based on the risk/return considerations of each client, the approach is supported by regular reviews designed to track performance, accommodate market fluctuations and monitor the plan’s progress.
Corrine is a former tournament backgammon player with a background in mathematics and computer science. She brings an unusual combination of analytical insight, competitive instinct, and personal warmth to her role as a Wealth Advisor.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.