Senior Wealth Advisor And Senior Portfolio Manager, CIM, FCSI
BMO Nesbitt Burns - BMO Private Wealth
1 First Canadian Place, 40th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1H3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$278-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2.5-million -
$15-million
Deborah Bongard is a Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at BMO Nesbitt Burns. She leads the Bongard Wealth Advisory Group in helping over 200 families manage wealth across multiple generations. Prior to joining Nesbitt Thomson (subsequently BMO Nesbitt Burns), she worked at Wood Gundy on the institutional fixed income desk.
Debbie is the fourth generation of her family in the financial services industry. In 1912, her great-grandfather established Bongard & Bongard, which eventually became one of the founding firms of BMO Nesbitt Burns. Her family history in financial services has given Debbie a unique perspective on how to manage money, especially during times of turmoil. The financial advisory lessons she’s learned from the generations before have helped form the guiding principles of how she works with her clients.
The Bongard Wealth Advisory Group provides holistic wealth management, including financial planning, discretionary asset management, insurance and banking services. Debbie is cross-border licensed as a Registered Representative with Nesbitt Burns Securities Limited to assist clients living in the United States.
Debbie has been a pioneer for female wealth advisors in the industry. She is also one of two advisors in Canada with specialized mastery training from the Financial Transitionist Institute. This accreditation gives her added expertise in helping clients going through life transitions, bridging the gap between financial advice and emotional support.
Currently, 40% of Debbie’s clients are women who are widowed, divorced or single. Debbie takes pride in helping them navigate the mental strain that comes with major life events, providing compassionate care alongside industry-leading financial services. One of the most fulfilling parts of her career is helping these clients feel financially empowered.
Debbie’s philosophy of treating her clients like family is ingrained in the team’s practice. They work with their clients as active thinking partners to help them achieve their ambitions. She believes in tailoring every client’s portfolio to match their unique goals, providing a highly personalized level of service.
In her community, Debbie serves on the foundation board of the West Parry Sound Health Centre, and chairs their Northern Angel Council to raise funds to support the ongoing medical needs of the region. She and her husband, Reid, are actively involved with Camp Kirk, a camp for neurodiverse children.
When not in Toronto, Debbie enjoys spending time in Collingwood and Pointe-au-Baril with her family and yellow labs.
