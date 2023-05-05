Sr Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager, CIM CIWM PFP FCSI TEP FCSI
The Wooding Group, CIBC Wood Gundy, CIBC Private Wealth
1760, 10180 101 ST NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 3S4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$654-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$50-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$10-million
Debra Wooding is the co-founder of The Wooding Group, a multi-generational family wealth advisory team at CIBC Wood Gundy. Her accomplished career dates back to 1993, when she became one of Canada’s few women investment advisors. Debra is a Top Advisor Canada, 2022; and Best in Province 2022 (Shook Research and The Globe & Mail).
Debra is known as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth families. She brings a deep knowledge of generational family wealth with an overarching focus on building and maintaining enduring relationships. Over the course of many years, Debra and her team have seen time and again that multigenerational families require guidance of a different sort—with the kind of communication that can navigate family dynamics, and the kind of technical expertise that can simplify complex scenarios. The Wooding Group provides an integrated approach, bringing together diverse facets of their client’s financial picture with a variety of perspectives to help preserve prosperity through the generations.
With a decades long history of helping women build and own their financial futures, Debra is a passionate advocate for women. She and her partner Lindsay MacPhie have specialized expertise in guiding women through complex life and financial transitions.
Debra’s professional designations include the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM™), Certified International Wealth Manager, Professional Financial Planner, Trust and Estate Practitioner, and Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute. She served as Branch Manager of a predecessor firm from 1996–2001 and won accolades as Branch Manager of the Year, Canada in 1998.
That year, Debra and Tom Wooding established The Wooding Group, partnering their wealth management approach through shared values and teamwork. Each member of their long tenured team enhances service to clients. Tom is a Senior Portfolio Manager and holds the Chartered Investment Management Analyst designation. Lindsay MacPhie, CFP, CIM, FEA, RIAC, TEP, Senior Wealth Advisor and Wealth Strategist provides advanced financial and estate planning, and family enterprise advisory expertise. Peter MacPhie, CIM, MBA, Portfolio Manager, brings U.S. citizen portfolio expertise to the team. Associate Investment Advisor Daniel Bui, CIM, QAFP heads the Wooding Group’s HNW rapid response team. Associate Investment Advisor Peter Wooding, CPA, CFA brings due diligence, tax, and portfolio construction expertise. Debra’s administrative team are CIBC National Achievers award recipients for their proven excellence in the administration of a seamless and pro-active client experience.
Debra’s life-time interest in advocating for those less fortunate has presented her with many opportunities to assist nonprofit and charitable organizations. She has committed time to serving as a Director for Camp Health Hope and Happiness, iHuman Youth Society, Young AB Book Society, the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners, Compassion House Foundation, and CIBC Edmonton Children’s Miracle Day. She is an Alberta United Way builder who facilitates sessions to their stakeholders and donors on topics such as philanthropy, endowments, and foundations. She is also a long standing member of the CIBC National Client Advisory Committee, CIBC Women’s Mastermind Group, and the CIBC Run for the Cure team. Globally, Debra is a top 10 lender to Kiva, a non-profit organization who envision a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their lives. She is also a major donor to Hope International Development Agency who focus on providing support and empowerment to communities living in extreme poverty; the core focus on clean water and food security.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.