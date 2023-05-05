Portfolio Manager, Wealth Manager, MBA, B. Sc., FCSI, CIM
Team Assets (Custodied)
$256-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$812,000 -
$42-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$3-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$30-million
Édith Beaucage began her career in finance as a bank teller in 1994. Passionate about every aspect of the industry, Édith obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Université de Montréal, before pursuing an executive MBA program at UQAM that included an international MBA from Université Paris Dauphine‑PSL.
A mathematician at heart, Edith excels at problem-solving and risk management. She has held several senior management positions and gained a wide range of experience from her days as a floor trader on the Montreal Stock Exchange, a bond trader in a national brokerage firm and a senior institutional portfolio manager. Throughout her 30‑year career, Edith has worked with many executive management teams. That has given her a first-hand view of the financial systems at work behind the scenes, and a 360-degree understanding that convinced her she would be very capable as a high-net-worth family wealth manager.
As a seasoned advisor, Édith excels in the strategic, tactical and operational sides of institutional finance but, and has also mastered the fine art of work-life balance. She was awarded the Certified International Wealth Manager Outstanding Achievement Award in 2021 from the Canadian Securities Institute, while raising three active children.
Édith believes in the importance of investing in personal projects to create a legacy for future generations. In 2018, she acquired an experimental farm with her husband, where she pushes herself and her family to learn how to produce maple syrup and turn it into various maple products. Growing garlic, and harvesting a bountiful supply of vegetables, has allowed her to share ideas and learn practical tips within her local organic farming community. She finds tending the garden fulfilling, as it enables her to engage and give back to her community.
Marrying her passion for cooking with organic farming, Édith is happiest when people are gathered around her table sharing a delicious meal, pleasant conversation and a laugh or two.
Édith’s calling for wealth management is deeply rooted within her DNA. She considers it akin to managing the intricacies of an ecosystem made up of finance, people and knowledge. Her lifelong journey has allowed her to build a unique skill set and develop holistic tools to help that ecosystem flourish over time.
