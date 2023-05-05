Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Advisor and Market Leader, BSc, CIM, FCSI, PFP
BMO Nesbitt Burns
885 West Georgia St., Suite 2300, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$935-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$4-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$6-million
Elizabeth Petticrew is the founder and lead Portfolio Manager of The Petticrew Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Vancouver Skyline branch. Her six-person, multi-generational and holistic team advises a diverse clientele. She specializes in individual and corporate discretionary portfolio management, and has earned a reputation as a trusted committed and respected advisor.
With extensive market knowledge, and backed by the comprehensive BMO Private Wealth resources, Elizabeth views her clients’ challenges as opportunities. She makes the investment process less time-consuming and emotionally draining. Elizabeth designs personalized plans to help clients fulfill their goals and dreams, acts as their key resource, and forges long-term, valuable relationships founded on excellence and expertise.
Elizabeth’s greatest reward is knowing she has won clients’ confidence when they entrust their children or parents to her guidance. She grows assets to the highest potential and protects corporate and family assets from overtaxation and estate fees, thereby maximizing her clients’ wealth and legacies. Examining every facet of a plan, Elizabeth brings well-rounded, insightful perspectives that deliver real results.
She has built wealth for clients on a global scale since 1988. Elizabeth is BC lead for BMO for Women, and serves on the 12-person National Advisory Council that helps management to improve the firm’s offering and business model.
Elizabeth is active in supporting education and community initiatives. She has been co-president of the Western Businesswomen’s Association, and a participant in the YWCA mentorship program and the Women’s Hospital Ethics Committee. To foster financial literacy, she has conducted educational seminars for the University of British Columbia Law Society, BC Women’s Hospital, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Simon Fraser University, local companies, associations and investment clubs. Elizabeth served on the Pacific District Council of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada for almost a decade, including two terms as chair.
Elizabeth holds a Bachelor of Science from Dalhousie University, and in her past life was a marine geophysicist. She recently completed the Impact Investing Programme at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
She has been nominated for the prestigious YWCA Women of Distinction Award, and in 2015 became a founding contributor to the SheEO’s Impact of Radical Generosity campaign. Elizabeth joined the Women Presidents Organization in 2016, and was ushered into the Ballet BC Founder’s Council in 2022.
Born in Calcutta, Elizabeth emigrated here from Scotland in 1980 and appreciates the opportunities Canada has afforded her. She and her husband have two children, Malcolm and Hannah. Elizabeth is an avid sailor and skier who enjoys traveling and volunteering.
