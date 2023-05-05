Senior Wealth Manager, Senior Portfolio Manager, BA, CLU, CFP, ChFC, FMA, FCSI, CIM
Ching Wealth Management, CIBC Private Wealth
730 View Street, 6th Floor, Victoria, BC V8W 1J8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$121-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$7-million
Fancy Ching is Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Manager at CIBC Wood Gundy. She specializes in individual and corporate discretionary portfolio management and wealth advisory. Fancy’s practice also focuses on offering bespoke and holistic roadmaps for multigenerational families to maximize their financial resources and prepare for intergenerational wealth transfers.
The Globe and Mail recognized Fancy as one of Canada’s Top 100 women advisors, an award she earned from years of providing highly effective, strategic, and tailored professional advice and services to her clients to help them manage, grow and protect their wealth. Fancy is well equipped to guide diverse groups of clients towards achieving their financial goals with the help of her team of associates, and her partnerships with lawyers and accountants. Her team uses a variety of management strategies from income splitting to complex estate succession planning. Fancy believes her accomplishments come from the financial successes that she has helped her clients achieve.
Fancy’s expertise certainly did not come about by chance. She is driven by her own journey from impoverished immigrant to financially independent woman. She recognized early on the importance of specialized education and training which has earned her an impressive list of professional designations. Fancy plotted her own success and today, she dedicates her time and energy to helping clients navigate their financial legacies.
Often on the basis of two simple but revealing questions that she routinely asks her clients—”What is important to you?” and “What keeps you awake at night?”—Fancy is able to uncover her client’s goals. She then draws from her own life experience and her skills as a wealth manager to develop personalized strategies to help her clients fulfill these goals. Her personal attention and connections with her clients have earned Fancy many lifelong, trusting relationships.
Fancy’s success has not been limited to her chosen profession and livelihood. At work, she is also a respected mentor to young investment advisors. In her personal life, together with her husband David, Fancy has committed financial resources via their namesake charitable foundation to various philanthropic causes, extending a helping hand to the community they share and love. This dedication stems from her deep-rooted commitment to make a purposeful living with her chosen profession, and in turn, to build a meaningful life for herself by paying it forward to her community.
