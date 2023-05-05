Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor, CAIA, CIM, FMA
Richardson Wealth
100 Queens Quay East, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1Y3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$805-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$750,000 -
$3-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$3-million-
$10-million
Ida Khajadourian is a multi-award-winning Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor. She has a passion for wealth management and helping clients achieve their goals and successfully transition through various life stages.
For over 23 years, Ida has worked closely with institutions, family offices, wealthy entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families, building trusted relationships and delivering a high level of holistic wealth management services. She combines her knowledge and experience with the expertise of a team of in-house tax, estate, insurance and retirement planning specialists, all to chart her clients’ paths to financial well-being. Ida believes in the importance of capital preservation, tax minimization, retirement planning, and investing using a goals-based and risk-reward oriented approach, including alternative strategies.
After completing a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto with a specialization in Finance and a major in Economics, Ida joined a prominent Canadian alternative asset manager. There, she was involved in all aspects of business development including investment advisory services. Ida transitioned her private wealth practice to Richardson Wealth (formerly Richardson GMP) where she launched Khajadourian Wealth Management.
Ida obtained her Chartered Alternative Investment Advisor (CAIA) designation in 2005 followed by the Financial Management Advisor (FMA) designation in 2008. In 2012, she completed the Partners, Directors and officers Course. In 2016, Ida obtained her Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation.
Ida supports many causes both inside and outside of her community, and has been involved with mentorship programs supporting gender diversity and women in finance. In recent years, Ida has been invited to speak on various panels to discuss her journey as a financial professional and provide insights and expertise regarding alternative strategies. In her spare time, Ida enjoys being active, travelling, reading, cooking and time with her friends and family.
