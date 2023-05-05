Senior Wealth Advisor, LLQP, EPC
The Power Investment Team
CIBC Wood Gundy
1 City Centre Drive, Suite 1100, Mississauga, ON L5B 1M2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$404-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$2-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$3-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$60-million
For over 25 years, Jeanette has proudly helped clients and their families manage all aspects of their wealth. The depth of Jeanette’s client base spans multiple generations, and it’s not uncommon for her to work with various clients, all within the same family, as well as their close friends. Through continuous communication and education, Jeanette and her team strive to create an environment that supports financial security, growth and independence throughout all stages of their lives.
Jeanette believes true wealth management involves an integrated, multi-level approach, encompassing tax minimization planning, portfolio construction and management, retirement, and estate preservation management. She combines her knowledge and experience with the expertise of CIBC’s tax, insurance and estate planning specialists, all of this to help chart her clients’ path to a secure financial future. Jeanette’s informed, diligent and consultative approach, coupled with an outstanding level of personalized service, enables her to work with a diverse group of clients, ranging from affluent families and business owners, to female executives and divorcees across the country.
Jeanette enjoys bringing financial knowledge and peace of mind to her clients. This is especially true with women, and her virtual event series: Women, Wealth, & Wellness that she regularly features throughout the year for her female clients. Jeanette’s purpose is to boost women’s confidence, while helping them understand their relationship with money, and ultimately enabling them to reach their full potential and investment goals. From the start of her business years ago, Jeanette’s focus remains steadfast on empowering women of all ages to live happier, more productive lives through effective communication, education and building trusted relationships.
Jeanette holds credentials from the Canadian Securities Institute and has completed the Personal Financial Planning Course. Jeanette also holds her Life License Qualification Program (LLQP) designation, and she is very proud to hold the Elder Planning Counselor (EPC) designation.
Giving back is personal to Jeanette. She believes we can all make a difference when we support one another. Over the years, she has been involved in many community-based programs, including CIBC Wonder Women of Wealth Run for the Cure; CIBC Women’s Mastermind Group (co-lead for South Western Ontario); CIBC Women’s Network Circle Lead; Team Dog Rescue and Darling Home for Kids.
Jeanette and her husband are high school sweethearts and have been married for 34 years. They have one daughter, a son-in-law and two beautiful granddaughters. Originally from Newfoundland and the youngest of eight children, Jeanette can often be found hosting family and friends in her free time.
