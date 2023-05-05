Senior Wealth Advisor
The Jackson Group, CIBC Wood Gundy
One London Place, 255 Queens Ave., Ste. 2200, London, ON N6A 5R8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$273-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.4-million -
$2-million
Jennifer Jackson leads The Jackson Group, a six-person team specializing in adaptive retirement and early retirement strategies. She began her career in 1995 at one of CIBC’s predecessor firms, where she learned the value of having a detailed financial plan. This principle has become the foundation of her success.
Today, Jen follows a disciplined process that integrates wealth and lifestyle planning, working primarily with late-career professionals in fields such as health care, manufacturing and defense, with specialized retirement programs for various large companies. Jen focuses on building flexible financial plans that shift as her clients’ lives evolve. She designs investment portfolios that can weather all markets, and provides ongoing support to mitigate all forms of risk—from tax and inflation to longer life expectancies. After many years, The Jackson Group has seen this adaptive approach holds particular value for those facing retirement, and even more so for those considering early retirement.
Jen understands that to truly flourish in retirement, clients need a Happiness Portfolio® in addition to their financial plan. The Happiness Portfolio® process allows clients to create a vision and action plan for the non-financial areas of life which, if neglected, can derail retirement. The Happiness Portfolio® helps to ensure clients have the right mindset to stay engaged with activities that support and enhance their mind, body and spirit.
Jen’s team has over 90 years of combined experience in financial services, holding credentials that include Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Investment Manager (CIM™). This depth of knowledge, combined with Jen’s specialized expertise, helps clients pursue not only their financial objectives, but also more meaningful personal goals in retirement and family life.
Jen’s love for what she does has led her through a deeply fulfilling career. Beyond her primary professional role, she is passionate about helping her community. Her team supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre. Also, Jen participates in the CIBC Run for the Cure every year.
Through her work with CIBC’s Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Inclusion and Diversity Action Committee (IDAC), and as a mentor to young women, Jen also hopes to help grow the diversity of professionals working in the wealth management industry.
Jen lives in West London with her husband, Mike. She enjoys travelling, gardening and working out with her personal trainer. Jen is also an unapologetic foodie.
