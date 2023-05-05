Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, PFP, CIM
The Jenny Zhou Advisory Group
1055 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 2434, Vancouver, BC V7X 1K8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$606-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$80-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$10-million
Jenny Zhou is a senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at the Vancouver Bentall branch of CIBC Wood Gundy. She began her financial career in 2000 with the insurance industry. Jenny went on to spend more than 10 years with competitor banks before joining CIBC Wood Gundy as a wealth advisor.
In addition to being a top performer in the firm and leader in the industry, Jenny holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and the CIM designation (discretionary portfolio manager).
Originally from Guangzhou, China, Jenny immigrated to Canada in 1998. She was raised in a family who combined artistic and financial interests. Jenny expressed a keen interest in drawing and painting during her early years, which led her to study at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, with a major in traditional Chinese painting. In her later years of university, Jenny co-founded an advertising company that turned her interests and artistic talents into a profitable business, breaking the “starving artists” stereotype. She proudly built a highly successful company in China by being creative as an artist and persistent as a businesswoman.
Jenny employs a holistic method to aid clients with wealth preservation, capital growth, family heritage succession and estate planning, all with a tax-efficient overlay. She customizes client portfolios to best address their unique financial needs and objectives. Jenny is an outstanding problem-solver who uses a resourceful professional network that has built through the decades.
Jenny strives to help clients make the right decisions, especially when they may be counter to intuition and human nature. One example: avoid panic selling when driven by emotions during a market correction. Jenny takes the time to educate clients and advise them through challenging periods, preparing them for market downturns and volatility. Jenny’s practice and strategies ensure clients have tax-efficient, predictable income streams and capital growth to support their lifestyle and financial objectives.
Jenny believes you only live once so be careful how you choose to spend your time. Once you’ve chosen, she says, always be passionate about it.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.