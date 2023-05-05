Senior Investment Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager, B.A., CIM, PFP
I have more than 20 years’ experience serving a broad base of clients, delivering investment advice on individually tailored portfolios, and applying serious financial acumen with a warm and personable manner. Unlike many advisors, I personally select approximately 70% of the securities I recommend, rather than relying solely on third-party money managers. Trading has always come naturally to me, and
I devote time, effort, and vigilance to make the most prudent moves possible. Today, I am proud to manage more than $615-million in assets. In an open architecture format, I build portfolios diversified across asset classes using my own strategies and those of world-class fund managers, which helps mitigate risk while potentially lowering fees.
I am one of the largest options traders at TD Wealth Private Investment Advice. Covered call writing can bring clients valuable benefits, including:
· Option premiums, which are taxed efficiently as capital gains and can achieve growth even in sideways markets to help enhance returns above average investors’;
· Risk management by hedging the downside, which lowers a stock’s cost base.
Covered call writing does have risks such as capping potential upside and less flexibility to exit a position.
Business owners are my main focus – I advise many physicians, lawyers and entrepreneurs – but I also have clients from all walks of life. I provide them with Individual Pension Plans, which are designed to defer more tax than Retirement Savings Plans and engage TD Specialists who assist in creating tailored succession, retirement, estate and investment plans designed to generate tax-efficient returns. I also advise family trusts and charitable foundations. My team and I take the time to fully understand our clients’ goals, needs, financial path, preferences, and parameters. Then, we take a comprehensive approach involving a skilled team of tax accountants, estate and high-net-worth specialists, business succession planners and an extensive network of TD specialists. We believe it is important to tailor solutions to each individual and integrate them together into one seamless plan.
I hold a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science and a minor in Business from the University of Western Ontario. I also hold the following designations: Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®), Personal Financial Planner (PFP®) and Life Insurance Advisor through TD Wealth Insurance Services. I am also licensed to deliver sophisticated options solutions. I maintain a meaningful presence in my community and was formerly a Guide Leader for the 5th District Girl Guides of Vancouver.
