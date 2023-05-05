Financial Planner, Division Manager, Fin. Pl.
Lacasse De La Riera and Associates, IG Private Wealth Management
8250 Decarie Suite 200 Montreal, Quebec H4P 2P5
Team Assets (Custodied)
$195-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$250,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$3-million
Lacasse De La Riera & Associates is a distinguished wealth management firm specializing in bespoke services for high-net-worth clients. The firm is helmed by Josée Lacasse, a Financial Planner renowned for her unwavering commitment to excellence. The team’s values of financial well-being, family, trust, respect, and dedication to clients form the bedrock of their operations, ensuring that they provide top-tier services to business owners, executives, and multi-generational families.
In addition to offering a comprehensive suite of wealth management services, Josée Lacasse and her team work closely with clients to help them achieve their financial goals. They begin with an in-depth discussion of the client’s life and financial situation, from which they develop a customized financial plan that encompasses tax and estate planning, cash management, incorporation strategies, and more. Their monitoring and adjustment of clients’ plans reflect any changes in circumstances to ensure that everything stays on track.
Josée Lacasse’s leadership skills and competitive experiences have been honed during her tenure as a former member of the Canadian women’s national rugby team, both as a player and a coach. She brings this same level of dedication and expertise to her work as a financial planner. Sports remain an integral part of her life, as she and her husband support their children in all their activities.
With the assurance of Josée Lacasse and her team’s professionalism and expertise, clients can trust that their financial futures are in the best possible hands.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.