Senior Wealth Advisor, FMA, CSA
ScotiaMcLeod
265 N Front Street, Suite 410, Sarnia ON N7T 7X1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$193-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$3.5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$10-million
Julie Brady-Campbell has been in the brokerage industry for 26 years. She joined ScotiaMcLeod in 2007 from another large bank-owned brokerage. Julie has built a strong team of dedicated professionals to advise and service the needs of her clients, rooted in the belief that continuity is paramount into your retirement years.
She believes that efficient tax planning combined with conservative investing are the building blocks for clients to attain the lifestyle they have planned. During the relationship conversation, she and her clients talk openly about not only financial goals but also personal interests, health and family. Together, they navigate the path of wealth accumulation and preservation.
With client relationships that have spanned a quarter of a century, she handcrafts holistic wealth strategies for multigenerational families. Julie has a passion for supporting small business owners and farming families. She specializes in working closely with tax partners to find ways to preserve the business for the next generation or the most efficient way to liquidate. That helps to provide cash flow for today while preserving wealth for future generations or passion projects.
Julie began her journey at Western University in psychology, and quickly realized that her passion lay with numbers and strong client relationships. She is a graduate of Fanshawe College and a legacy member of Kappa Alpha Theta.
In the community, Julie is a former chair of the Alzheimer Society of Sarnia-Lambton, a past treasurer for the Women’s Interval Home of Sarnia-Lambton and a former coach with the Sarnia Girls’ Soccer Club. She was involved in the inception of the Pretty in Pink Cruise for Breast Cancer and a former sponsor of Taking Steps for Breast Cancer, both in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. Julie is an advocate for organ donation – her late mother was a double lung transplant recipient – and nephrology research.
Julie was honoured to be recognized as a Best in Province advisor for The Globe and Mail’s Top Wealth Advisors list in 2022, compiled in partnership with SHOOK Research. The awards highlight the most effective and successful wealth advisors in the country.
She and her husband, Jason, reside in Sarnia on their family farm with their two children, Nick and Ally, three horses, two dogs and a flock of chickens.
