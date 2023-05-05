Senior Wealth and Investment Advisor
BMO Nesbitt Burns
1501 McGill College Avenue, Suite 3200, Montreal, QC H3A 3M8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$239-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$2.5-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$3-million
Julie Delaney’s mission is to bring her clients comfort, reassurance and security as they pursue their current and long-term wealth goals. Her life experiences have provided her with the strength and compassion to help others as a Senior Wealth and Investment Advisor. Having lost her father at a young age, managed her mother’s finances, been a single parent and taken care of her mother, she understands firsthand how complicated and overwhelming life can be.
By asking questions and listening closely to her clients wishes and concerns, Julie is able to provide solutions with a holistic approach. She uses a premium boutique service model, providing business owners, professionals and retirees with personalized and structured portfolios.
Julie offers retirement and estate planning strategies with tax-efficient cash flows, education funding and philanthropy as corollary services. Working with her BMO Private Wealth network of specialists, she provides a wide range of services that are tailored to meet each client’s needs. Capital preservation, growth and wealth transfers to the next generation are designed to bring clients ease and peace of mind.
One of Julie’s greatest rewards has been educating women in finance to envision success and independence in managing their own wealth. Today, more than half of her clients are women. In 2022, Julie participated in a podcast entitled The Bold(h)er (Les audacieuses), organized by BMO for Women in Quebec. She loves knowing that her audience is mostly women who are eager to learn and receive advice.
Julie began her investment career in 1988 and has been with BMO Nesbitt Burns since 1993. She attended McGill University and Concordia University, and speaks English, French and Italian.
In the community, Julie has served as a volunteer coach for the City of Westmount girls’ soccer league, and has offered career path advice to students through the McGill Mentor Program. Her personal passions are her family, cooking, cycling and gardening. Staying active keeps her mind clear and keeps her calm.
Julie loves what she does and considers herself fortunate to help people achieve their visions of success. Her ultimate goal is to inspire more women to join the financial industry.
