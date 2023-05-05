Senior Investment Advisor, CIWM, CIM, FCSI
TD Wealth
79 Wellington Street West 11th Floor Toronto, ON M5K 1A1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$460-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1.5-million -
$20-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2.5-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$800,000-
$2.5-million
Kathryn Del Greco is a Senior Investment Advisor at Del Greco Wealth Management, part of TD Wealth Private Investment Advice. She has been providing comprehensive wealth management advice to individuals and families since 1987.
Kathryn uses her extensive wealth and investment management expertise to create customized solutions for her clients. She is committed to providing superior customer service and delivering relevant, proactive investment advice. Kathryn has completed the Canadian Securities Institute’s most prestigious investment program and earned the Certified International Wealth Manager designation. This elite industry standard ensures designation holders have the advanced wealth management skills necessary to advise high-net-worth clients about their complex financial life. The accreditation allows Kathryn to employ a holistic approach regarding clients’ unique financial situations. This approach encompasses not only investments, but also estate planning needs, tax minimization strategies, philanthropic goals and other wealth considerations.
Kathryn has been recognized with the distinction of Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI®). The FCSI® designation is based on the fundamental ethical principles of trust, integrity, justice, fairness and honesty. It is reserved for financial professionals like Kathryn who have met the most exact standards for ethical behaviour, professionalism and continuing education, and have received endorsements from peers and superiors.
Since 2003, Kathryn is one of several individuals who have been entrusted with the role of media spokesperson for TD Wealth Private Investment Advice. She is a frequent guest on BNN, CP24/Citytv, Global News, CTV’s Canada AM and NewsNet. She is also often quoted in the Globe & Mail and the Financial Post, as well as many other publications across Canada.
Kathryn enjoys golfing and skiing which she says keeps her mind sharp and refreshed.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.