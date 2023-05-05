Wealth Advisor, Investment Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager, CFP, CFDS, CIM, CeFT, R.F.P.
Richardson Wealth
525 8th Avenue SW, Suite 4700, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$335-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$350,000 -
$9-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$700,000-
$9-million
Kathy McMillan has almost 30 years of experience in personal financial management. She is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Registered Financial Planner (R.F.P.), Certified Financial Divorce Specialist (CFDS) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®). Kathy is one of the first Canadians to have trained with the Sudden Money Institute in Florida. She developed unique skills to assist individuals undergoing personal and financial transitions, and is a Certified Financial Transitionist (CeFT®).
Kathy’s passion for wealth planning is only surpassed by the talent of her team. They take a collaborative approach with their clients, and engage both their varied and expert resources and those of Richardson Wealth, an independent wealth management firm. Kathy and her team believe in strong relationships with all clients, and understand that each one has unique needs and goals. Through a holistic approach, they develop a balanced investment portfolio tailored to each client, ensuring they achieve their objectives.
Growing up, Kathy had the opportunity to see and live in many regions of Canada, from Vancouver to St. John’s. She settled in Ottawa in 1989 where she subsequently built a successful financial planning practice. In 2001, she returned to her home province of Alberta, where she enjoys all that Calgary and the mountains have to offer.
While clients always come first, on weekends Kathy takes advantage of the many outdoor activities in the wonderful playground of Panorama. She also manages to return to visit Ontario cottage country in summer, and squeeze in the occasional travel week.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.