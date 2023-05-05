Senior Portfolio Manager, CPA, CFA
TD Wealth
220 Commerce Valley Drive West, Suite 300, Markham ON , L3T 0A8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.4-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$2-million -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$3-million-
$10-million
Laura Barclay is passionate about advising her clients wisely and acting in their best interests, helping them to manifest their dreams for their career, well-being, home, lifestyle and legacy.
Laura has more than 20 years of financial services, business and investment experience. She is focused on designing and delivering tailored, discretionary investment management services with distinction. Her clients include high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, foundations, estates and trusts. To meet their needs, Laura collaborates with a network of sophisticated TD specialists to provide complex tax and estate planning strategies, trust services, business succession plans and charitable giving strategies. In addition to being a Senior Portfolio Manager at TD Wealth Private Investment Counsel, Laura is also a Life Insurance Advisor with TD Wealth Insurance Services.
Committed to continuous education, Laura has earned two professional designations: Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) in 1995, and Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) in 2001. She graduated from the University of Waterloo with an Honours Bachelor of Arts. Laura received the TD Vision in Action Award of Distinction in 2014. That’s the highest form of individual recognition a TD employee can receive.
Active in her professional and personal communities, Laura currently serves on the board of the McMichael Canadian Art Foundation. She previously spent six years on the Estate Planning Counsel of Toronto (EPCT) and also belongs to the Toronto CFA Society. Laura spends her personal time cheering on her son Luke as he plays his favorite sports, baseball and basketball and walking her two doodles, Caramel and Stormy.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.