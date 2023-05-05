Senior Financial Advisor, Portfolio Manager, B. Comm, CFP, RFP, CIM
Your Plan by Kohtala Financial
207 First Avenue, Timmins ON P4N 1H4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$165-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$400,000 -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$3-million
Leanne Kohtala is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Financial Advisor with Your Plan by Kohtala Financial, a Manulife Securities Incorporated office based in Timmins, Ontario.
Her boutique financial planning firm is dedicated primarily to the financial success of business owners and their family members. Leanne is supported in her service excellence by a Financial Advisor Associate and an Administrative Assistant.
Leanne was born and raised in rural Manitoba, and earned a Bachelor of Commerce with a Finance major from the University of Manitoba. She began her career in the Toronto area as a commercial banker, spending two years in the insolvency unit. A transfer to Timmins in 1992 marked the next phase of her career, as she began working with a major individual life insurance company. Discussing financial hopes and concerns around kitchen tables was the primary source of her career fulfilment. In 1999, she moved to Manulife Securities Incorporated to provide her clientele with a wider range of financial solutions.
Leanne has always been a leader in progressive industry practices. She was an early adopter of transparent asset-based fee pricing, and was the first in her region to move to a discretionary wealth management platform. Leanne uses a cash-flow matched, goals-based investment approach, so that every client’s portfolio is tailored to their life stages and aspirations. A significant number of clients have over 20 years of history under Leanne’s stewardship.
Leanne spends considerable time coaching her colleagues on practice management and converting a traditional practice to a discretionary wealth management platform. Her ability to structure her practice efficiently helps her deliver exceptional client service.
In 2022, Leanne was named as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors: Best in Province, presented by The Globe and Mail with SHOOK Research. These advisors have gone above and beyond to provide best-in-class financial advice to their clients, and demonstrate a commitment to service within the Canadian wealth industry.
Leanne has been happily married since 1993 and has two adult children. She enjoys active travel, having completed the Inca Trail, as well as cycling tours of Vietnam, Spain, and Italy. A cycling trip to Croatia is planned for fall of 2023.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.