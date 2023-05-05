Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager, PFP, CIM, CIWM, FCSI
BMO Nesbitt Burns
437 Spadina Road, Toronto, Ontario M5P 2W3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$336-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$800,000 -
$24-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million -
$50-million
Lianne Di Rocco is a Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at BMO Nesbitt Burns. She has been advising high-net-worth families, foundations and institutional clients since 1994. Lianne has earned the designations of Personal Financial Planner (PFP), Certified International Wealth Manager (CIWM) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM). In 2015, she became a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FSCI), the most senior credential in the Canadian financial services industry.
Starting out at a time when the industry was overwhelmingly male-dominated, Lianne has built a trailblazing career that has gained her recognition as one of the top women advisors in wealth management. Her personal philosophy of wealth and legacy planning is clearly reflected in her multi-generational book of business. Lianne prides herself on her ability to build, preserve and pass on assets to the people that matter most.
In her pursuit of excellence, Lianne has built a high-performing, all-female team. They provide personalized service with thoughtful analysis and advice. The team consistently ranks in the top quartile for client service and loyalty.
Lianne is a founding member of Coralus (formerly SheEO). This initiative originated as an experiment in more equitable funding for women and non-binary folks, and has evolved into an international regenerative capital model.
Lianne believes she can make a difference in people’s lives. This commitment is evident in both her business success and her involvement in giving back. Lianne is a co-founder of the national mentorship program for female advisors at BMO Nesbitt Burns, and uses her voice and experience to empower women to think big. She also sits on the board of West Coast Sober Living, and is an advocate of diversity, inclusion and equity.
Never forgetting where she came from, Lianne has also established an annual bursary to cover tuition costs for a young woman attending St. Francis Xavier University, her alma mater.
Lianne loves running and encouraging others to join in on the fun. When she isn’t running, she loves playing tennis with her family and friends. She is a very proud mother to Patrick, Daniel and Thomas.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.