Investment Advisor
BMO Nesbitt Burns
595 Burrard Street, 9th Floor, Vancouver, BC V7K 1L3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.1-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$5-million -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$3-million -
$100-million
Lili Hao is an Investment Advisor and partner at Brezer, Vos, Mandell, Reems & Hao Wealth Management Group. She is fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, and specializes in providing full wealth management services to immigrant families, catered to each client’s unique needs.
The team of 13 professionals, includes five investment advisors and four portfolio managers, with over 100 years of combined experience in serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Together, they provide families, individuals and corporate entities with investments, wealth management and estate planning. They are committed to creating a significant contribution to clients’ lives by providing in-depth council around corporate structure, succession, retirement, and estate and philanthropic planning.
Lili graduated from the University of British Columbia with a major in Economics, and has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Working closely with BMO branches, Lili is a career coach to her female co-workers.
Outside work, Lili sponsors a north shore soccer team and, as a mother of two children, is active in the West Vancouver school community.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.