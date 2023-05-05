Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager
CIBC Wood Gundy
333 Bay Street, Ste 2800, Toronto ON M5H 2R2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$398-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$50-million
When Lisa Applegath started her business, she thought it would be all about money management. She quickly realized that her purpose was helping people, and this is truly what The Applegath Group does. Lisa helps people create a vision for themselves so they can follow their dreams. She likes to say that she designs a life path for her clients and then she walks it right beside them.
She began her career as the youngest woman ever hired as an advisor and was the first woman to be awarded the Ontario IDA distinction award. In 1996, her husband joined the business and together they founded The Applegath Group. Today, Lisa is a Senior Wealth Advisor and a registered Portfolio Manager at CIBC Wood Gundy, and holds the CIM™ designation.
What distinguishes Lisa is her ability to build rapport with her clients by connecting with them on a personal level, and her willingness to step in and help when the need arises. Over the years, she has become a trusted advisor for many families, and has helped them resolve their unique challenges in a caring and compassionate way. The Applegath Group Life Wheel™— which she developed due to years of experience working with intergenerational families—is at the core of her practice. Lisa’s greatest reward is when a client calls her first when confronted with a life decision.
Given that The Applegath Group is involved in so many unique client situations, Lisa has assembled a team of dedicated professionals with their own skill sets, so that each client receives a custom and timely solution. Lisa has also developed a network of professionals outside of the financial realm that are there to assist her clients with many of life’s transitions.
From the beginning, Lisa has been a pioneer for women’s personal and business advancement. She is an active member with CIBC’s Women’s Circle, she helped create CIBC Wealth Mastermind Groups, and has been a member of the CIBC Diversity and Inclusion group. She created The Applegath Group Women’s (and Young Women’s) Thought Leadership—a team of women who are passionate about moving the dial, making a difference in their communities, and lifting one another up in the process.
Lisa was the founding member of Verity, a women’s club which provides networking, career, and social opportunities for women. She is also a member of the International Women’s Foundation, and has been on the board of First Book Canada, Connected North, and The Reena Foundation.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.