Wealth Advisor, BACS, PFP
BMO Nesbitt Burns
210 Front Street, Belleville, ON K8N 2Z2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$188-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$858,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$5-million
Liz Knuude has both advisory and entrepreneurial business experience, which has led to her success at BMO Nesbitt Burns. She holds the Personal Financial Planner (PFP®) designation, is licensed as a Life Insurance Advisor with BMO Estate and Insurance Advisory Services Inc., and completed a rigorous training program at BMO Private Wealth to earn the title Wealth Advisor.
Unlike many advisors, Liz does not focus solely on serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. She enjoys helping anyone who needs help with everyday matters. Her sincere concern for her clients’ financial success has earned her many referrals over the years.
Liz is committed to providing highly professional services and well-researched recommendations. She works with each client to understand their financial goals, develop an appropriate investment plan, monitor their progress, and consider tax and estate planning to take advantage of all available opportunities.
Liz has worked as an Investment Advisor with BMO Nesbitt Burns since 1997. She has achieved her success through hard work, dedication to her clients’ best interests, and time spent on career development and knowledge gathering. Previously, Liz held a variety of roles in her family’s automobile business, which included managing their Saturn dealership and a staff of 15.
Liz graduated from Western University with a Bachelor of Arts in Administrative and Commercial Studies, with a specialization in Finance. She has since completed the Canadian Securities Course and the Canadian Fundamentals and Options Course with the Canadian Securities Institute.
In the community, Liz served on the board of the Trenval Business Development Corporation for six years, and was president of the Belleville Women’s Sales and Advertising Club for one term. She was on the board of the Belleville and District Chamber of Commerce from 1999 to 2004, and followed in the footsteps of her father and grandfather to serve as a third-generation president in 2003. Liz has been a United Way cabinet member for the past five years, and champion for their Women’s United Chapter in Hastings Prince Edward County. She has long been a proud supporter of Quinte Health Care and the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.
