Senior Wealth Advisor, CIM, FCSI
Smith Falconer Financial Group CIBC Wood Gundy
333 Bay Street, 28th Floor West Tower, Toronto, ON M5H 2R2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$555-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1.5-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million -
$10-million
Lois Smith has had the privilege of being a trusted advisor to families from across Canada for more than 35 years—it is her passion. Lois’s clients have made extraordinary contributions to society through their careers, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Her practice is built on the depth of the intergenerational relationships she has with clients, enabling her to provide bespoke strategies and recommendations.
She and her team have built an institutional quality investment platform. It combines proprietary equity portfolios with allocations to strategies from best-in class managers across conventional and alternative asset classes. Lois believes in the value of creating the appropriate expertise around each client. She works closely with clients’ accountants to maximize tax efficiency, risk and return. By engaging CIBC partners in wealth and estate planning, family enterprise advisory, and private banking, Lois gives clients the benefit of the bank’s resources through one relationship.
Lois started her career at Wood Gundy in 1986. The team she leads has worked together for 25 years, and clients appreciate this continuity. Lois is a graduate of Western University, is a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute, and holds the Chartered Investment Manager designation.
Lois knows that increasing representation of women in wealth management is an industry imperative. She believes strongly that women are naturally suited to investment management, and investors would be better served with women in positions of leadership. To this end, Lois has been instrumental in the creation of Mastermind Groups at Wood Gundy, consisting of women investment advisors from across the country. These groups bring women together to share best practices, and host thought leaders from within the bank and beyond.
Lois has also contributed to the design of a rotational training program in Private Wealth at CIBC, with the objective of offering candidates a position that will lead them to becoming investment advisors. This year, four of five hires in this program in Ontario are women. Lois also leads the Wonder Women of Wealth team for CIBC Run for the Cure, which in 2021 raised over $500,000 for breast cancer research.
When she’s not serving her clients Lois can be found at her family cottage in Kennebunk Beach, Maine, or in the winter, skiing at Devils Glen. She is married and has two adult children.
