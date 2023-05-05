Senior Portfolio Manager & Investment Advisor, CIM
CG Wealth Management
609 Granville Street, Suite 2200, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1H2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$302-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$25-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$3-million -
$50-million
Lori Pinkowski and her team at Pinkowski Wealth Management have a passion for exceeding expectations and ensuring clients are on track to achieve their financial goals. She has a strong commitment to her clients’ well-being. Lori believes an active investment strategy and clear communication are vital during times of market volatility.
Lori has managed her clients’ wealth over the past 20 years. She is focused on helping people retire with confidence and plays an important role with her clients as they plan for the future. Lori incorporates a team of professionals that help advise on retirement, income projections, transition of wealth, and tax & estate planning. She aims to help manage family wealth for generations to come.
Lori’s dedicated team includes financial planners, investment advisors, researchers, traders and client care specialists. They all share her goal of helping clients reach their retirement dreams while their nest egg is managed with care. As a discretionary Portfolio Manager, Lori makes all the day-to-day decisions. She remains flexible in today’s markets, and is proactive in protecting client’s wealth, to reduce the impact of a market decline and allow them to sleep at night.
Over the past 13 years, Lori has been educating listeners on Vancouver’s News Talk 980 CKNW with her weekly radio show, Making Cents of the Markets. Every Wednesday at 8:35am, she provides timely insight on market conditions, and gives investors straight up advice to assess their financial health.
Lori has a podcast called Ready.Set.Retire!, with co-host Jon McComb, where they discuss everything relating to retirement – financial and estate planning, health matters, travel and much more. The podcast is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts & Acast.
Lori has been recognized with many industry awards including the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) Top Under 40 Award, as well as Business in Vancouver’s Forty Under 40. She is also incredibly dedicated to the community and charitable causes, creating an impact through her work with Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, The Driven Project, Music Heals, Umoja Operation Compassion Society, and CKNW Kids’ Fund. In her spare time, you can find Lori in Pemberton or the Okanagan enjoying the outdoors with her family or driving on the race track.
Lori strongly believes in one simple philosophy – say what you do and do what you say.
