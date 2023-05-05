Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager, CFA, CFP, RRC
CIBC Wood Gundy
Suite 400, 1285 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4B1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$178-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$300,000 -
$13-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$300,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$120-million
Margaret Cheung is a Senior Wealth Advisor and Associate Portfolio Manager at CIBC Wood Gundy. She has been in the investment industry for over 25 years, advising high-net-worth clients and their families, and executives and business owners
Margaret joined CIBC Wood Gundy in 2019 and has steadily been building her practice through referrals, centers of influence and word of mouth. Prior to becoming a Senior Wealth Advisor, she was consistently recognized as a top Financial Planning Consultant. She has earned a reputation for being a trusted, unbiased and knowledgeable advisor, who genuinely cares for her clients.
Margaret believes the foundation to successful wealth management is to listen, understand and address the specific needs of her clients., This way she can help them navigate through all the complex and challenging situations they encounter and achieve their investment goals. She also loves helping clients and their children learn more about investment and financial planning.
Born in Hong Kong, Margaret grew up in a family emphasizing the important values of hard work, being humble, preparing for contingencies, and always striving for greatness, which have formed her guiding principles. She combines her conservative nature and client-oriented values with a vigilant investment management methodology that helps her create a sense of stability and peace of mind to her clients.
Margaret is open to future trends, changing social cultures and geopolitical impacts to help steer the way forward. Following a comprehensive approach, she collaborates closely with a team of CIBC specialists in estate planning, wealth and financial planning, and Private Banking.
Margaret holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA™), Certified Financial Planner (CFP™) and Registered Retirement Planner designations. She graduated with a degree in Business Studies, majoring in Marketing and Management Information Systems. She is fluent in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. She also serves on the board of the Park Place Foundation and volunteers in the CFA mentorship program. Margaret strives to give back to the community and support the next generation of advisors.
Margaret has been happily married to Steve for over 16 years. They share interests in home design and renovations, and they cherish spending time with their families and friends.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.